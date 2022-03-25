Friday, March 25, 2022 1:00 am
NCAA Men's Tournament
Boilers: No looking ahead
Treating Peacocks as No. 2 seed
PHILADELPHIA – As it prepares to play in its fourth NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in the last five tournaments, No. 3 seed Purdue occupies the role of evil stepmother, trying to keep Cinderella away from the ball. Even worse, Cinderella, also known as 15th-seeded St. Peter's, is not afraid of Purdue in the slightest.
“I've got guys from New Jersey and New York City,” St. Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway said after his team beat Murray State in Indianapolis to become the third 15-seed to reach the Sweet 16. “You think we're scared of anything? You think we're worried about guys trying to muscle us and tough us out? We do that. That's who we are.”
The Boilermakers (29-7) are just two wins from their first Final Four since 1980 and have been installed as a significant favorite – 121/2 points, the biggest spread of the eight Sweet 16 contests – against the Peacocks (21-11), who knocked off the Racers and No. 2 seed Kentucky to reach this point. The teams clash tonight at the Wells Fargo Center, with the winner moving on to Sunday's Elite Eight against either No. 8 seed North Carolina or fourth-seeded UCLA.
Purdue has seen its season end at the hands of a significant underdog before. Just a year ago, the Boilermakers dropped a first-round game against No. 13 seed North Texas. In 2016, 12th-seeded Arkansas-Little Rock erased a 14-point deficit and knocked off a Purdue team featuring Homestead graduate and McDonald's All-American Caleb Swanigan.
Those experiences have the Boilers refusing to look past St. Peter's.
“A lot of teams underestimated them, they doubted their ability because of the number next to their name,” Purdue center Zach Edey said of the Peacocks. “But we're coming into this game like we're playing the 2 seed because they beat the 2 seed, so we have to have the mentality that they're a really good team and we have to respect them.”
St. Peter's Cinderella story began in December. The Peacocks, of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, started the season 3-6, with losses to Stony Brook, St. Francis (New York) and Siena. The Dec. 18 loss to Siena was St. Peter's' last game for nearly a month because of a spate of coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements.
The Peacocks won eight of the next 13 games after their return to action Jan. 14 and have not lost since, ripping off nine straight victories, including five straight win-or-go-home triumphs in the MAAC and NCAA tournaments, to set up the clash with Purdue.
“The COVID break, ... put a perspective on things for us, how the game could be taken away from you at any second,” said junior guard Daryl Banks III, the Peacocks' leading scorer. “Just thinking about that, we knew when we came back, we had to really lock in and really focus and buy into what Coach was telling us, and ever since then the season went up from there.”
For Purdue, meanwhile, the stakes of this game – and a potential Elite Eight matchup in two days – are stark. After losing in overtime to Virginia in the 2019 Elite Eight, struggling through a middling season in 2020 and then getting upset in the first round a year ago, the team's three seniors, Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr., are down to their last opportunity to end the Boilers' streak of 29 NCAA tournaments in a row without a Final Four appearance.
Purdue is the highest remaining seed in the East Region and reached this point with strong performances in wins over Yale and Texas. If Purdue lets down tonight, its fate will be as the answer to a trivia question – whom did St. Peter's beat to become the first 15 seed in the Elite Eight?
“It's just a tough thing to deal with, but you look at the past couple years and we've slipped up, we've came short,” Williams said. “But man, just looking at the position we've been put in multiple times, we just can't let it slip away.
“We've always been right there, we've just got to get it.”
Sweet 16: Purdue vs. St. Peter's
Purdue is playing in its fourth Sweet 16 in the last five tournaments. Now-seniors Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. played a combined 42 minutes as freshmen in the 2019 Sweet 16, when the third-seeded Boilermakers defeated No. 2 seed Tennessee 99-94 in overtime. ... Only Gonzaga and Michigan have reached the Sweet 16 as many times as Purdue since 2017. ... St. Peter's had never won an NCAA Tournament game before this season. The Peacocks are trying to become the first team with a 13-seed or lower to reach the Elite Eight. ... Purdue did not reach the Elite Eight between 2000 and 2019. It is trying to do so tonight for the second time in three tournaments. ... In the 2011 tournament, the fourth-seeded Boilermakers beat 13th-seeded St. Peter's 65-43 in the first round. E'Twaun Moore scored 19 points, and JuJuan Johnson had 16 points and 16 rebounds that night. ... The Boilermakers are 13-0 against non-Big Ten teams this season and 13-0 all-time against the current members of St. Peter's' Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. ... A win would give Purdue 30 victories, tying the single-season program record set in 2017. ... The Boilermakers are 26-0 when they score at least 70 points and 3-7 when they do not. St. Peter's gives up 62.3 points per game, 19th-best in the country. The Peacocks are No. 5 nationally in opponent field goal percentage at 38.4%. Purdue is the No. 7 shooting team in the country at 49.2%. ... The Peacocks beat No. 2 seed Kentucky 85-79 in overtime in the first round. Guard Daryl Banks III led St. Peter's with 27 points and 5-for-8 3-point shooting against the Wildcats, and fellow guard Doug Edert added 20 points. In the aftermath of the victory, the mustachioed Edert got an endorsement deal with Buffalo Wild Wings.
Prediction: Purdue 73-63
- Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette
