Boilers: No looking ahead

PHILADELPHIA – As it prepares to play in its fourth NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in the last five tournaments, No. 3 seed Purdue occupies the role of evil stepmother, trying to keep Cinderella away from the ball. Even worse, Cinderella, also known as 15th-seeded St. Peter's, is not afraid of Purdue in the slightest.

“I've got guys from New Jersey and New York City,” St. Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway said after his team beat Murray State in Indianapolis to become the third 15-seed to reach the Sweet 16. “You think we're scared of anything? You think we're worried about guys trying to muscle us and tough us out? We do that. That's who we are.”

The Boilermakers (29-7) are just two wins from their first Final Four since 1980 and have been installed as a significant favorite – 121/2 points, the biggest spread of the eight Sweet 16 contests – against the Peacocks (21-11), who knocked off the Racers and No. 2 seed Kentucky to reach this point. The teams clash tonight at the Wells Fargo Center, with the winner moving on to Sunday's Elite Eight against either No. 8 seed North Carolina or fourth-seeded UCLA.

Purdue has seen its season end at the hands of a significant underdog before. Just a year ago, the Boilermakers dropped a first-round game against No. 13 seed North Texas. In 2016, 12th-seeded Arkansas-Little Rock erased a 14-point deficit and knocked off a Purdue team featuring Homestead graduate and McDonald's All-American Caleb Swanigan.

Those experiences have the Boilers refusing to look past St. Peter's.

“A lot of teams underestimated them, they doubted their ability because of the number next to their name,” Purdue center Zach Edey said of the Peacocks. “But we're coming into this game like we're playing the 2 seed because they beat the 2 seed, so we have to have the mentality that they're a really good team and we have to respect them.”

St. Peter's Cinderella story began in December. The Peacocks, of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, started the season 3-6, with losses to Stony Brook, St. Francis (New York) and Siena. The Dec. 18 loss to Siena was St. Peter's' last game for nearly a month because of a spate of coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements.

The Peacocks won eight of the next 13 games after their return to action Jan. 14 and have not lost since, ripping off nine straight victories, including five straight win-or-go-home triumphs in the MAAC and NCAA tournaments, to set up the clash with Purdue.

“The COVID break, ... put a perspective on things for us, how the game could be taken away from you at any second,” said junior guard Daryl Banks III, the Peacocks' leading scorer. “Just thinking about that, we knew when we came back, we had to really lock in and really focus and buy into what Coach was telling us, and ever since then the season went up from there.”

For Purdue, meanwhile, the stakes of this game – and a potential Elite Eight matchup in two days – are stark. After losing in overtime to Virginia in the 2019 Elite Eight, struggling through a middling season in 2020 and then getting upset in the first round a year ago, the team's three seniors, Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr., are down to their last opportunity to end the Boilers' streak of 29 NCAA tournaments in a row without a Final Four appearance.

Purdue is the highest remaining seed in the East Region and reached this point with strong performances in wins over Yale and Texas. If Purdue lets down tonight, its fate will be as the answer to a trivia question – whom did St. Peter's beat to become the first 15 seed in the Elite Eight?

“It's just a tough thing to deal with, but you look at the past couple years and we've slipped up, we've came short,” Williams said. “But man, just looking at the position we've been put in multiple times, we just can't let it slip away.

“We've always been right there, we've just got to get it.”

