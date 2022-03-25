Breaking down Purdue's matchup with St. Peter's

PHILADELPHIA – St. Peter's has already vanquished Kentucky. Next to the second-seeded Wildcats, No. 3 seed Purdue, the 15th-seeded Peacocks' opponent in the Sweet 16 tonight at the Wells Fargo Center, might not seem particularly scary.

“I don't think you should go into any game being intimidated by anybody,” St. Peter's forward KC Ndefo said. “As a person yourself, I don't think you should be intimidated by anything.”

Despite that defiant attitude, the Peacocks are still facing a talented, confident Purdue team, a group coming off a pair of its better performances of the season in the wins over Yale and Texas that got the Boilermakers to this point, playing for a spot in the Elite Eight.

Here is how the teams match up.

Guards

Purdue has the best player in the game in likely future NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey, who is averaging 22 points in three career NCAA Tournament games. He is shooting 50% from 3-point range in this tournament. His ability to get out in transition will be key to frustrating St. Peter's' attempts to slow the game down.

Ivey's backcourt mates, Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic, went a combined 1 for 9 from 3-point range against Texas.

The Peacocks are led by four talented guards in Daryl Banks III, Doug Edert, Matthew Lee and Jaylen Murray. Banks is capable of finishing at the rim or hitting from outside, and Edert is the team's best shooter. All four are capable of launching from deep and are great at cutting back door.

Edge: Purdue

Forwards

Ndefo had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in a second-round win over Murray State. He is a hyperathletic leaper, capable of driving from the perimeter and finishing around the rim. On defense, he is 12th in the country in blocks per game. While just 6-foot-7, he might get a chance to defend 7-4 Purdue center Zach Edey in the post and could frustrate Edey.

“They might be 6-7 but Ndefo is going to block your shot,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

Purdue's Mason Gillis will get the first chance to guard Ndefo.

Ethan Morton has been a jack-of-all-trades for Purdue defensively in recent weeks and could also get minutes on Ndefo if Gillis struggles.

Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst totaled 14 points for the Boilermakers in the first two rounds.

Edge: St. Peter's

Centers

For the third game in a row, the Boilermakers have a big advantage inside, with the luxury of deploying Edey or 6-10 Trevion Williams as the situation demands.

St. Peter's is not quite as undersized as Yale or Texas, and big men Clarence Rupert and Oumar Diahame each possess enough athleticism and passing ability to keep the Peacocks' offense humming. Neither is a great rim protector, and Purdue will undoubtedly try to get the ball inside as often as possible.

Edge: Purdue

Coaching

Painter has been here before: his six Sweet 16s are the 11th-most of any active coach and he led the Boilermakers to victory in this round against Tennessee in 2019.

St. Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway, 45, has spent the week leading up to tonight's matchup insisting he is not thinking about the open head coaching position at his alma mater, Seton Hall. He has helped infuse his team with a swaggering confidence and seems perfectly suited to a nobody-believes-in-us team.

Edge: Purdue

Intangibles

St. Peter's is a confident team and won't be scared of the Boilermakers, but it has spent the week dealing with a flood of media attention and it can't have been easy to maintain focus in the face of all that. Still, the pressure is all on the Boilermakers, who are heavy favorites and face the added weight of trying to end a four-decade Final Four drought.

Edge: St. Peter's

