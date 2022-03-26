Boilers shocked by Peacocks

PHILADELPHIA – Jaden Ivey stood completely still at center court. Sasha Stefanovic sat on the floor until Eric Hunter Jr. trudged over and helped him up. Trevion Williams walked to the corner of the court and put his hands on his knees.

As the No. 3 seed Boilermakers tried to process the end of their season in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Friday night, history-making 15th-seeded St. Peter's danced in another corner, Cinderella still enjoying the ball.

Purdue fell 67-64 to the Peacocks at the Wells Fargo Center despite 16 points and eight rebounds from Williams. The Peacocks became the first team seeded lower than 12th ever to reach the tournament's Elite Eight and sent the Boilermakers home without a Final Four for their 30th consecutive tournament since their last appearance there in 1980.

“I'm honestly still in shock,” Williams said. “It just doesn't feel real.”

The Boilermakers (29-8) cut into a four-point St. Peter's lead with eight seconds left when guard Jaden Ivey hit a high-arcing, leaning, fadeaway 3-pointer to make it 65-64. It was the only 3 the Boilers made in the second half in 12 attempts.

St. Peter's guard Doug Edert followed with a pair of free throws. Ivey had a 30-foot shot from straight on that would have tied the game at the buzzer, but he came up short, sending the almost entirely pro-St. Peter's crowd into a frenzy.

The Peacocks (22-11) won their 10th game in a row. They will face either No. 4 seed UCLA or eighth-seeded North Carolina on Sunday for a trip to the Final Four.

“We're happy, but no mistake, we're not satisfied,” Edert said. “We're not satisfied at all. The job is not finished. We feel like we belong and the more games we win, the more confidence we build.”

Purdue led 56-52 with 5:18 left after Williams muscled his way to the basket for five consecutive points on two tough layups and a free throw. The senior, playing in what was likely his last game at Purdue, scored 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting in the second half.

The Peacock comeback began when Stefanovic bumped Edert as the St. Peter's guard launched a 3-pointer. Edert made all three free throws, kicking off a game-turning 9-1 run. Daryl Banks III, who paced St. Peter's with 14 points, hit a 10-foot turnaround jumper to knot the score at 57 and then put his team in front for good when he rattled in a runner at the 2:17 mark.

Mason Gillis hit a pair of free throws to bring the Boilermakers within 61-59 and Purdue nearly got the ball back with a chance to tie the game, but as a loose ball bounced near the 3-point line with two seconds on the shot clock for St. Peter's, Gillis collided with Matthew Lee, sending Lee to the foul line. He made both free throws to put the Peacocks up four with 41 seconds to go.

St. Peter's made 17 of 18 foul shots in the second half and Purdue committed 14 fouls after halftime.

“Our issue at the end if you want to grab something is quit fouling people,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “That's the game. ... That's Purdue beating Purdue right there. Those are the things that you'd like to have back. ... You take care of that basketball and you don't foul, we're a lot happier at this press conference.”

Purdue committed 15 turnovers. Ivey, an AP first-team All-American, gave the ball away six times and scored only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting. He averaged 22 points in his three previous NCAA Tournament games.

The Boilermakers talked extensively Thursday about not taking the heavy underdog Peacocks lightly, but Williams said they struggled to match St. Peter's' intensity.

“I wish we could have came out with a little more energy,” the center said. “I know we talked about respecting that team, and we talked about treating them like the best team in the tournament. I don't think everybody bought into that. They just played harder than us.”

Williams' fellow seniors Stefanovic and Hunter also likely saw their careers end with the loss.

“Honestly, my mind is blank right now,” Stefanovic said.

dsinn@jg.net