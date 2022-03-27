'It still sucks': No solace in Boilers' loss

PHILADELPHIA – For the third time in the last seven seasons, Purdue's NCAA Tournament run ended at the hands of a heavy underdog. After Round of 64 losses to Arkansas-Little Rock in 2016 and North Texas in 2021, the Boilers suffered their most devastating March setback yet Friday, falling 67-64 to No. 15 seed St. Peter's in the Sweet 16 on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.

As if there were any question, fifth-year senior Sasha Stefanovic emphasized that losing to a Cinderella does not dampen the sting of a season-ending defeat.

“They earned their way to the Elite Eight,” Stefanovic said of St. Peter's, the first team seeded lower than 12th ever to reach the tournament quarterfinals. “Cinderella or not, they earned it. Fifteen-seed, who cares? They're good. They're a good team. They can beat anybody. So no, it doesn't really make a difference, to be honest. It still sucks.”

The Boilermakers – one of college basketball's always-the-bridesmaid, never-the-bride programs – have gone 42 years since their last Final Four in 1980 despite playing in 30 tournaments. The two winningest coaches in program history, current program leader Matt Painter and his mentor, Gene Keady, have zero trips to college basketball's biggest stage.

After his fifth Sweet 16 loss in 17 seasons at the helm, Painter admitted such losses are hard to swallow.

“It weighs on you,” Painter said. “We have a good program. Our guys graduate, we're successful, we have the most Big Ten championships of any school in the Big Ten. We just haven't gotten over that hurdle. We just haven't gotten that push to where we haven't been to a Final Four in 42 years.

“So yeah, I think about it all the time, but it's not going to stop me from driving to get here and get back in this position again and try to get over that hurdle. That's what our players deserve and our fans deserve. It's part of competition. It's a very, very competitive world.”

The loss to the Peacocks will weigh heavier than most. It was a year that started with gigantic expectations – well-deserved with the Boilers bringing back every key piece from a team that earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2021 – which seemed in the first month of the season as though they might be fulfilled.

When Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said Purdue had “Final Four written all over it” in November, such a proclamation did not feel like hyperbole. When the Boilers climbed to No. 1 for the first time in program history a week later, a special season seemed in the offing in West Lafayette.

But it never quite came together. There were plenty of wins – Purdue finished 29-8, with a 14-6 mark in the Big Ten – but the team came up short in the lion's share of its biggest games, falling to Wisconsin and Michigan State with the Big Ten regular-season title on the line in early March, losing to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament championship game and then bowing out as 121/2-point favorites Friday.

The Boilermakers set a program record for most consecutive weeks in the top 10 of the AP Poll with 19, but have no trophies of any kind to show for this season, unless one counts the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament title from November. To add insult to injury, the two teams Purdue beat to win that preseason tournament, North Carolina and Villanova, advanced to the Elite Eight.

“You work hard to do things and to work and represent your school and to put yourself in a position to do well,” Painter said. “It's so hard to get in position to do well – like these guys won 29 games and then you feel awful. We put ourselves in a position to win a Big Ten championship and we didn't. We put ourselves in a position to win the championship game of the tournament, we didn't. You get to this point right here and you don't move forward ... it eats at you, man.”

dsinn@jg.net