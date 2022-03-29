Painter's turnover concerns prophetic

PHILADELPHIA – This was supposed to be Purdue's year.

After 41 consecutive seasons and 29 NCAA tournaments without a trip to the Final Four, many expected the Boilermakers to get over that hump in 2022, and for good reason: the team returned every key contributor from a 2020-21 team that was a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, including an All-Big Ten center, a likely future NBA draft lottery pick at guard and a second center who stands 7-foot-4 with coordination belying his size, plus shooters galore around those stars.

For much of the season, the Boilermakers came close to matching the elite expectations everyone had set for them – and which they had embraced for themselves. They reached the No. 1 ranking in the country for the first time in program history, never slipped out of the top 10 and won 29 games, tied for the second-most in program history. But in the NCAA Tournament, disaster struck again: one year after bowing out against No. 13 seed North Texas, it was 15th-seeded St. Peter's that stunned the Boilers in the Sweet 16.

“Man, I'm still in shock,” said Trevion Williams, the aforementioned All-Big Ten center, who accepted a bench role for the good of the team this season. “Obviously we all expected to go further, but just didn't go our way.”

So, what happened? Why did this team, loaded with maybe more raw talent than any other in the 17 years coach Matt Painter has led the program, come up short of the Big Ten regular-season crown (the Boilers finished third), a Big Ten Tournament title (the Boilers lost to Iowa in the championship) and the long-sought Final Four?

It starts with shooting. Purdue began the season 8-0, beating eventual Final Four teams Villanova and North Carolina on back-to-back days at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament and adding a win over Iowa to ascend No. 1. In those first eight games, the Boilermakers hit 40% or better from 3-point range seven times, including a combined 20 for 46 (43%) against the Wildcats and Tar Heels).

For the rest of the season, the Boilers hit 40% only nine times in 29 games and not once in their last 11. Almost all of their best shooters cooled off from deep late in the season: All-American Jaden Ivey hit 43% before Jan. 30 and 26% after; Sasha Stefanovic went from 42% to 31%; Mason Gillis went from 51% to 33%; and Isaiah Thompson, who entered the transfer portal Monday, made only five 3s after Jan. 30 compared with 31 before. Only Eric Hunter Jr. was left to pick up the slack, going from 39% before Jan. 30 to 47% after.

The struggles from outside culminated in the loss to St. Peter's, when Purdue went 5 for 21 and just 1 for 12 in the second half.

Painter harped all season on Purdue's need to play better defense in order to compensate for games in which it was not red-hot from the arc. The Boilermakers came together defensively late in the season, holding eight straight opponents to less than 44% shooting to end the year, but it was not enough to overcome a teamwide cold stretch from outside.

Purdue was able to win plenty of games without 3s because of the interior power of Williams and 7-4 Zach Edey and the slashing brilliance of Ivey, but they invariably struggled when they turned the ball over. As early as mid-February, Painter pointed to turnovers as the No. 1 factor in whether his team would reach its goals and he turned out to be prophetic: 16 turnovers against Michigan State cost Purdue the Big Ten regular-season title and 15 turnovers against St. Peter's, including six from Ivey, led to elimination from March Madness.

“We've proven if we don't turn the ball over we can beat anybody in the country,” Painter said. “And if we turn the ball over, we can get beat by anybody in the country. ...We've worked on (taking care of the ball), man, we've put in a lot of time and we've proven we can be good at it, but we weren't as consistent as we needed to be.”

This season was undoubtedly a missed opportunity for the Boilermakers to take a step forward in the national conversation, but it is not, as some have suggested, a sign the Boilers will never break through under Painter.

The Big Ten's second-longest-tenured head coach has built a consistent winner in West Lafayette – only Kansas can match Purdue's run of top-five seeds in six straight NCAA tournaments – and there looks to be talent enough on the roster for another good team in 2022-23. Purdue is likely to see seniors Williams, Hunter and Stefanovic depart – Stefanovic announced his intention to do so Monday – and will wait with baited breath for decisions from Ivey and Edey.

But the Boilermakers bring back a solid young core, led by Gillis and a rapidly improving Ethan Morton, as well as Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, who made an impact in the NCAA Tournament. Adding former top recruit Trey Kaufman-Renn after a redshirt season will help on the wing, and incoming freshmen Fletcher Loyer, a Homestead product, and Braden Smith could be instant-impact players in the backcourt.

It's not time to despair quite yet. If Ivey or Edey returns, the Boilers should be near the top of the Big Ten again.

“I'm excited,” Painter said of the future of the program. “I mean, I feel bad for these guys here, but I like the guys that return on our team. We've got guys that are sitting out that can play and we've got guys that are coming. ... We've been able to recruit, we've been able to evaluate, we've been able to develop, and we've been able to have good teams.

“It's that fine line, man, when you've got to get in position and get over that (Final Four) threshold. I don't think it's one thing. It's just collectively being just a little bit better.”

