Likely lottery pick Ivey says bye to Boilers

After turning in one of the best individual seasons in the recent history of Purdue basketball, Jaden Ivey is headed to the NBA.

And late Thursday, Purdue center Trevion Williams announced that he too is declaring for the NBA Draft and will hire an agent, likely signaling the end of his tenure with the Boilermakers after four seasons.

Ivey, a 6-foot-4 South Bend native, who earned consensus second-team All-American honors after averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a sophomore for the Boilermakers this season, announced Thursday he will eschew his final seasons of eligibility and turn professional. He theoretically has until June 1 to pull his name out of the draft and return to Purdue, but the likely top-five NBA draft pick does not appear likely to do so.

“To my teammates, thank you for making the past two years unforgettable,” Ivey said in a statement announcing his decision. “Every day we went to war, competed and gave it our all on the court. I'm very thankful to have been a part of something special.

“To Coach (Matt) Painter, thank you for giving a kid from South Bend a chance to come play for your program. You have not only helped me become a better player, but a better person off the court. I am forever grateful to know a person like you. … (Playing in the NBA) has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey.”

Ivey is projected by Sporting News to be selected at No. 4 by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Purdue has not had a player picked in the top five of the draft since Glenn Robinson went No. 1 overall in 1994.

The last first-round selection out of West Lafayette was former Homestead star Caleb Swanigan in 2017. Swanigan and Ivey are two of the four consensus All-Americans the Boilermakers have had in 17 seasons under Painter – along with Carsen Edwards and JaJuan Johnson – and are the only underclassman consensus All-Americans at Purdue since 1930. Swanigan and Johnson were first-team selections.

Williams, the fourth-leading rebounder in Purdue history, has one season of eligibility remaining and could at any time before June 1 pull his name out of the draft and return to the Boilermakers for another year, but he appears unlikely to do so.

The 6-foot-10 center was an Honorable Mention All-American in 2021, when he was also named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation's best center. On the heels of those honors, he accepted a bench role in 2021-22, playing part-time opposite 7-4 Zach Edey, with whom he formed one of the best center combinations in the country.

In his career, Williams averaged 10.8 points on 53% shooting, seven rebounds and 1.8 assists. He would depart as the 26th-leading scorer in program history with 1,410 points.

Three other underclassman potential first-round picks joined Ivey in entering their names in the draft process in recent days. Here is a look at each of them.

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

Wesley, who like Ivey is a South Bend native, appears set on leaving the Irish after one season in which he averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals while helping Notre Dame end a four-year NCAA Tournament drought and reach the tournament's round of 32.

The 6-5 Wesley, who led the Irish in scoring, earned second-team All-ACC honors for his performance. Notre Dame went 24-11 and finished second in the ACC.

He is ESPN's No. 20 overall prospect, while Sporting News has him going 29th to the Grizzlies.

Johnny Davis,Wisconsin

The Big Ten Player of the Year went from averaging 7 points and 4.1 rebounds as a freshman in 2020-21 to 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds this season. He is considered a likely lottery pick.

Keegan Murray, Iowa

The 6-8 Murray was the Big Ten's leading scorer, averaging 23.5 points (up from 7.2 as a freshman in 2020-21) on 55% shooting and adding 8.7 rebounds per contest. He also shot 40% from 3-point range. ESPN lists Murray as the No. 5 prospect in the draft. He helped Iowa to the Big Ten Tournament title.

