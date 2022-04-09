Point guard Hunter enters draft, keeps eligibility

Purdue point guard Eric Hunter Jr. announced Friday he will enter the NBA draft but maintain his collegiate eligibility, leaving open the possibility of returning to the Boilermakers for another season.

“Boilermaker Nation, your love and encouragement throughout my career has meant the world to me,” Hunter wrote in a statement on social media. “It's always been my dream to play at the highest level.”

Hunter, a four-year contributor for the Boilers, has one year of eligibility remaining because of the extra season the NCAA granted to all players during the pandemic. He has until June 1 to decide whether to pull his name out of the draft process and return to college.

The Indianapolis native started 19 games for the Boilermakers this season, including the last 18 after taking the starting job from Isaiah Thompson. Hunter averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and two assists while shooting 43.6% from 3-point range, including 46.8% after Jan. 30. He often guarded the opponent's top perimeter scorer and earned Big Ten All-Defense honors.

Thompson entered the transfer portal following the end of Purdue's season. Incoming freshman Braden Smith out of Westfield would be a candidate to start at point guard if Hunter departs, as would soon-to-be junior Ethan Morton.

Ross-Ade, Mackey renovations approved

Purdue's board of trustees announced more than $50 million in renovations for Ross-Ade Stadium and Mackey Arena, work funded entirely by private donations.

Construction on the football stadium is expected to begin after the upcoming season and be completed before the 2023 campaign. Improvements to Ross-Ade will cost about $45 million and are set to include the construction of a new team entrance from the Kozuch Football Performance Complex to the football field and the conversion of the team store into a student-athlete nutrition and dining facility.

In addition, an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 new seats will be constructed around the south end zone scoreboard, athletic director Mike Bobinski told the Lafayette Journal and Courier.

The Mackey Arena update, which will cost $6.7 million, focuses on reconfiguring the men's and women's locker rooms and player lounges, expanding the John Wooden Club area, technology updates and more efficient use of the current space.

“Mackey Arena is already considered one of the premier environments in college basketball, and holds a special place for me as a former player,” men's basketball coach Matt Painter said. “These improvements will continue to ensure that Purdue basketball and Mackey Arena remain among the nation's elite.”

Brohm receives contract extension

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm saw his contract extended for two years when the board of trustees met. His deal now runs through 2027 – he had signed an extension through 2025 after the 2018 season – and the extension includes increases to Brohm's assistant coach salary pool.

Purdue went 9-4 last season, the team's first nine-win season since 2003.

Ex-Boiler to coach Butler women

Butler hired Austin Parkinson as its new women's basketball coach. He replaces Kurt Godlevske, who was fired March 22 after Butler went a combined 4-44 the last two years, Godlevske's seventh and eighth at the helm.

Parkinson, who played at Purdue from 2000 to 2004, left the IUPUI men's staff in 2010 to take over the women's program. Over the next 12 seasons, the program went 224-141 and became a Horizon League powerhouse.

He posted eight 20-win seasons including a 24-5 mark last season, when the Jaguars won their second league tournament title in three years and made their first-ever NCAA Tournament.