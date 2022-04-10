Purdue defense gets best of offense

WEST LAFAYETTE  Purdue safety Ryan Brandt came out of nowhere.

The former Angola standout sprinted up behind Boilermakers quarterback Andrew Hobson, who had broken into the open field on a designed run, and swung a fist down over Hobsons shoulder, jarring the ball loose from behind. The Purdue defense recovered, giving it five points in the Boilers spring game scoring system and lifting the defense to a 45-42 win in the intra-squad scrimmage at a cold Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A raucous celebration on the defensive sideline followed Brandts game-winning play, which came with less than a minute left.

It was amazing, defensive end Khordae Sydnor said. Just to see all the guys compete, just make plays. I love to see all my teammates win so it was a big deal for us.

The Boilermakers concluded their schedule of 15 spring practices with the annual scrimmage in front of fans at Ross-Ade. The final score was far less important than some of the developments on the field, including a strong performance from the defensive front, a bevy of carries for Indiana transfer running back Sampson James and a display of versatility from Iowa transfer Tyrone Tracy.

The defense dominated the first half  the teams played regulation 15-minute quarters but with a running clock  stopping the offense cold on nine straight possessions and earning 28 points for those stops and an interception of quarterback Austin Burton from graduate student Chris Jefferson.

Sydnor had two sacks in the half and a tackle for loss, and Yanni Karlaftis, brother of All-American former Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis, rocketed around the edge for another sack as the offense struggled.

They can be really good, starting quarterback Aidan OConnell said of the Purdue defense. They gave us some headaches this spring and its just a lot of talented guys. Its fun to watch, its not always fun on a day like today when they get the better of you.

Former Bishop Dwenger star Hayden Ellinger, playing cornerback, nearly added another turnover for the defense, reading a route perfectly and jumping it for a pass breakup. He was denied an interception only because wide receiver Preston Terrell was able to maneuver his body between Ellinger and the ball.

The offense began to close the gap after halftime, when it was allowed to start from the defenses 30-yard line. James had a 17-yard run, part of his nine carries for 36 yards, and the offense scored four touchdowns in quick succession, including one on a 22-yard fade to the pylon from true freshman quarterback Brady Allen to true freshman wide receiver Zion Steptoe. Allen, last years Indiana Mr. Football, went 4 for 8 for 57 yards and a score, and Steptoe had 74 total yards on six touches, including a 22-yard end around.

Steptoe got plenty of opportunities because Purdue was without a chunk of its wide receiver corps: top pass-catchers Milton Wright, TJ Sheffield, Broc Thompson and Mershawn Rice were out. Coach Jeff Brohm expects all of them back for the start of fall camp in August.

With that firepower missing, Steptoe stepped up, as did Tracy, an Indianapolis native who played all over the field for the Hawkeyes and seems set to do so again for the Boilermakers. The transfer caught two passes for 60 yards, including a beautifully lofted 30-yard touchdown toss from former four-star quarterback recruit Michael Alaimo, and added five carries for 14 yards out of the backfield, including an end around on which he showed good acceleration.

Theres no defense thats out there that we shouldnt score on, Tracy said. Especially with the skill set we have at the skill positions around (OConnell). I think we have the best quarterback in the nation, so with receivers and running backs and tight ends, we should be able to score every time were on the field.

The offense took the lead at 42-40 when redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Lahey rumbled up the middle for a 20-yard touchdown, setting up Brandts heroics in the final minute.

