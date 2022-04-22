Purdue point guard in transfer portal

Purdue point guard Eric Hunter Jr. on Thursday entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

The move comes two weeks after Hunter, a four-year contributor for the Boilermakers and a member of the Big Ten's All-Defense team this season, announced his intention to go through the NBA draft process while maintaining his eligibility. He can still opt to pull his name out of the draft and the portal and return to Purdue for another season.

“Boilermaker Nation, your love and encouragement throughout my career has meant the world to me,” Hunter wrote in a statement on social media when he entered the draft. “It's always been my dream to play at the highest level.”

Hunter has played 128 games with 74 starts in his Purdue career and helped the Boilermakers to three NCAA Tournament appearances, two Sweet 16s, an Elite Eight and a Big Ten championship. This season, he averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and two assists while shooting nearly 44% from 3-point range.

Hunter's fellow Purdue point guard, Isaiah Thompson, has already entered the transfer portal. The Boilermakers are bringing in freshman Braden Smith out of Indianapolis in the 2022 recruiting class and are recruiting high-scoring Kansas State guard Nijel Pack, another Indianapolis native, out of the transfer portal. Pack reportedly visited Purdue in early April.

