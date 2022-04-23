NBA must wait: Edey to remain at Purdue

Purdue center Zach Edey, an honorable mention Associated Press All-American this year, announced Friday he will return to the Boilermakers for his junior season.

“I'm officially coming back for year three, love this campus and the people it has led me to so far,” the 7-foot-4 Edey wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Definitely ready to get to work again. See you in Mackey”

Edey earned second-team All-Big Ten honors after averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in just 19 minutes per game this past season. He shot 64.8% from the field, third-best in the country, and 64.9% from the foul line for an offense that ranked No. 2 in the country in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings.

The sophomore big man improved enough between his freshman and sophomore year that he wrested the starting center position away from Trevion Williams, who had been an honorable mention All-American in 2020-21. Williams frequently finished games on the court, however, and played 20.1 minutes per contest.

Edey had one of his best games of the season in a November win over Villanova, an eventual Final Four team, scoring 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting and grabbing six rebounds. He scored 20 points nine times this season and turned in 11 double-doubles.

“I feel like I've made jumps. I always feel like I'm adding stuff to my game,” Edey said in March. “People may not see it because I'm not adding the step-back 3-pointer or I'm not adding the crossover, ... I'm just working on the stuff I have, becoming more comfortable with the player that I am.”

Prior to the Big Ten Tournament, Edey said he was unsure what next season would hold for him. By committing to stay with the Boilermakers, he turned down the option to get feedback on his draft prospects from NBA scouts.

During the NCAA Tournament, he praised Purdue's record of developing back-to-the-basket big men in recent years.

“On offense we really try to stress getting the ball inside, even in practice,” Edey said. “It's not just in the game. Every day they're stressing for us to get post touches, for us to get comfortable with the ball down low, for us to make the right reads out of a double-team.

“We have great coaches obviously with coach (Brandon) Brantley and coach (Matt) Painter. They really know how to develop big people because they've been through it with a bunch of big people. Just working on the fundamentals. It's not like we do anything really crazy. I don't think I do anything crazy.”

With likely NBA draft lottery pick Jaden Ivey moving on the professional ranks, Edey is likely to be the focal point of Purdue's offense next season.

With Williams also departed, the Boilermakers will ask Edey to play more minutes, though he will have a capable backup in 6-foot-10 Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst, who will also get minutes at power forward.

Purdue is bringing in 7-2 center William Berg from Sweden in the 2022 freshman class, and he could also spell Edey if he demonstrates the physicality necessary to compete immediately with Division I big men.

