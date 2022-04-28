Purdue's Karlaftis confident 'dream' to be realized tonight

During his junior season at Purdue, defensive end George Karlaftis told Boilermakers defensive line coach Mark Hagen he wanted to be an first-round NFL draft pick.

“Every waking moment he's doing something to pursue that dream,” Hagen said. “He's religious about wanting to be the very best he can be.”

That zeal for improvement has Karlaftis on the verge of his goal. He is projected as a mid-first-round pick in the draft, which kicks off tonight in Las Vegas. Most draft experts list him near the top of the second tier of defensive ends, below the consensus top three at the position: Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia's Travon Walker and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux. If Karlaftis goes in the 10-20 range, as many expect, he would be Purdue's earliest draft pick since Ryan Kerrigan went No. 16 overall to Washington in 2011.

The Boilermakers haven't had a first-round pick in more than a decade and they have not had a top-15 selection since former Snider superstar Rod Woodson went 10th overall in 1987.

Karlaftis has seemed ticketed to break Purdue's first-round drought from almost the moment he stepped on the field as a freshman in 2019. He had 11/2 tackles for loss in first career game, against Nevada, and finished the year with 17 TFLs and 71/2 sacks on the way to Freshman All-American honors.

After a mostly lost year in 2020 in which he played only three of Purdue's six games, Karlaftis bounced back last year with 10 TFLs, 41/2 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble return for touchdown against Wisconsin despite facing constant double teams. His play helped the Boilers win eight games in the regular season for the first time since 2006.

Karlaftis isn't the most agile defensive end prospect in the draft, but he is one of the strongest and the word he uses to describe his style of play – relentless – is immediately evident on each snap.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Karlaftis will be one of the 21 players who will attend the draft. If he reaches his goal of getting picked in the first round, he'll get to walk across the stage and enjoy it.

“It's not an end game, it's a start game,” he said at his pro day March 29. “It's been a crazy journey, but I've had my goals and I'm starting to hit them one by one.”

Purdue in the draft

David Bell: Karlaftis was not the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019. That honor went to Bell, who went on to set a Purdue record for most career 100-yard receiving games with 15 and was one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in the country last year. A 4.65 40-yard dash time means he could be a steal in the later rounds.

Projection: Round 5

Other names of note: LB Jaylan Alexander, DE DaMarcus Mitchell, RB Zander Horvath

Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton, S: The best safety in the draft, Hamilton has been projected as high as No. 2 overall, but slipped somewhat because of a pedestrian 40 time. He will almost certainly be Notre Dame's first opening-round pick since DL Jerry Tillery went 28th to the Chargers in 2019.

Projection: Round 1

Kevin Austin Jr., WR: Austin had his long-awaited breakout season in 2021 with the Irish, hauling in 48 catches for 888 yards and seven touchdowns, including three 100-yard performances in his last five games. That and a 4.43 40-yard dash on a physical, 200-pound frame should land him in the middle rounds, even in a draft loaded with receivers.

Projection: Round 4

Kyren Williams, RB: The first Irish back in 15 years to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons, Williams is strong (his stiff-arms are the stuff of legend), agile and possesses good hands out of the backfield and the physicality to pick up blitzes, but his lack of top-end speed means he won't be among the top running backs off the board.

Projection: Round 4

Other name of note: QB Jack Coan

Indiana

Micah McFadden, LB: An All-American in 2020 and three-time All-Big Ten, McFadden is sixth in IU history in tackles for loss with 37 and was the anchor of a defense that led the Hoosiers to a top-10 ranking in 2020. He's somewhat undersized, but he hits hard and is decisive. He should ensure the Hoosiers have a draft pick for the ninth year in a row.

Projection: Round 7

Other names of note: WR Ty Fryfogle, TE Peyton Hendershot

Ball State

Curtis Blackwell, OL: The Norwell graduate was a five-year starter with the Cardinals and a three-time All-MAC selection. At 6-foot-5, 308 pounds, he has the size of an NFL lineman and will get his shot in the league.

Projection: Free agent

Names of note: QB Drew Plitt, WR Justin Hall, LB Brandon Martin, S Bryce Cosby

