Ex-Huntington, Purdue star Kramer's career at crossroads

Chris Kramer has a major career decision to make.

The former Huntington North and Purdue star has played more than a decade of professional basketball for teams from Fort Wayne to Moscow, but after suffering a second major knee injury in four years in March, he is evaluating his next steps at home in northeast Indiana.

“I'm at the fork in the road,” said Kramer, 34, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year with the Boilermakers in 2008 and 2010. “Which way do I go, do I go right to keep playing or do I go left into retirement and see what's next? I'll prepare and rehab as if I'm going to keep playing and while doing so I'll prepare for retirement and see what else is out there.

“Whatever's next for me will present itself and I'll know that's what I'm supposed to do next.”

The 6-foot-3 Kramer had surgery on his left knee in early April and will spend the summer rehabbing. While he is in the midst of that recovery, he will play host to his CK3 Basketball Camp for third through eighth-grade players from June 20-22 at Optimum Performance Sports Dupont.

Kramer has played host to camps in the past, and fewer and fewer campers remember his playing days with the Boilermakers. The last time he held one, it was more common for a young player to have heard about Kramer's exploits in West Lafayette through his parents than to have seen them personally.

“They'll be like, 'You played at Purdue, right?'” Kramer said, laughing. “They'll say, 'Well I never saw you play, but my dad said ... ' and it's like as time goes, the name you created and stuff is smaller and smaller and it's just part of it.”

Despite something of a decrease in his name recognition among the campers, the former Viking is excited to resume his camp after not holding one for several years because of the difficulties of organizing an event while playing overseas. Kramer, the ultimate competitor, especially enjoys watching the innate competitiveness of the campers and helping them learn how to deal with the frustration of losing.

“There's so many life lessons that can be taught through sports in general,” said Kramer, who played for the Mad Ants in 2010-11 before beginning an international pro career. “Just watching these kids and how they lose ... especially at a young age, you see how much they care, how much they want to win.

“When you can – after somebody loses – talk to them and help them channel those emotions of losing and use it positively instead of just losing a game and sulking; ... basketball is essentially a game of mistakes and being able to let go of the previous play and have that short memory, that's something I really like.”

Kramer spent last season in Spain with Gran Canaria, a team based in Las Palmas, averaging 11.3 points and 4.8 assists at the time of his injury. The injury occurred when he was on defense and his man cut backdoor; he stopped his momentum to retreat and his foot got stuck, hyperextending his knee.

“It's something I've done millions of times in my career,” he said. “I tried to take another step and I said, 'No something isn't right.'”

It was Kramer's second ACL tear since 2019. The doctor told him his rehab should be faster and easier this time because he didn't completely rupture the ligament, but in the early days of his recovery he noticed his body not responding and recovering as quickly as the first time from a right knee injury, though he hopes that will change as the rehab continues.

For the time being, Kramer is recuperating at home, happy to spend time with his wife and daughter – the family is expecting another daughter in the coming months – though he joked he drew some stares from fellow shoppers in the grocery store when he was riding around in a motorized scooter.

The former All-Big Ten guard also remains an avid Purdue basketball fan and was disappointed the Boilermakers left some goals on the table this season, though he emphasized getting to the Sweet 16 as they did (and as Kramer did twice) is never easy.

Kramer has spent time working out with local products Caleb Furst and Fletcher Loyer, who will play for the Boilermakers together next season. The former Boilermaker was excited to see Furst play as a freshman last year and believes Loyer has a college-ready offensive skill set.

“He's an unbelievable shooter which is obviously something Purdue needs, but he's not just a standstill shooter, Fletch can do a lot of things on the court,” Kramer said. “Once he grows into his body a little bit more, he's going to be a really good player. He's definitely going to contribute from Day One.”

Note: To sign up for Kramer's camp, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chris-kramer-ck3-basketball-camp-tickets-305009209757?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and starts at $65.

dsinn@jg.net