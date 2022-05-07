Hunter exits Purdue for Butler

Eric Hunter Jr. is headed home.

The former Purdue point guard, an Indianapolis native, announced Friday he plans to transfer to Butler for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

Hunter, who was a four-year contributor for the Boilermakers and a member of the Big Ten's All-Defense team as a senior this past season, declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his NCAA eligibility in early April and weeks later also entered the transfer portal.

He has one year of eligibility left because of the extra year the NCAA granted to all players during the coronavirus pandemic.

His decision makes him the fourth transfer new Butler coach Thad Matta has brought into the program since taking over April 3 after spending last year as the associate athletic director overseeing the basketball program at Indiana.

In addition to Hunter, Matta has added former Georgia State forward Jalen Thomas, former North Carolina State center Manny Bates and former Akron wing Ali Ali, an East Noble graduate.

Hunter and Bates announced their decisions within two days of one another. Bringing them in puts the Bulldogs at the NCAA scholarship limit for next season.

Hunter, a Tindley Prep product, played 128 games for the Boilermakers, starting 74. He was a member of three NCAA Tournament teams, two Sweet 16 squads and was a freshman in 2018-19, when Purdue won the Big Ten and reached the Elite Eight.

The 6-foot-4 point guard scored nearly 850 points in his Purdue career and averaged 6.2 points and two assists during his senior season. He was the Boilermakers' best 3-point shooter in his final year in West Lafayette, knocking down 43.6% from beyond the arc with his left-handed stroke.

Without Hunter, the Boilermakers are thin at point guard. The only true point guard sure to be on the roster next season is incoming true freshman Braden Smith, the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball, who, in addition to being just 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, is coming off a foot injury that bothered him during his senior year at Westfield.

Purdue's best option outside of Smith among players on the current roster is 6-6 Ethan Morton, who handled the ball on a regular basis in high school. He has shown some skill as a creator in his first two years at Purdue and had a nearly 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in a small sample size this season, but using him at the point would take away from Purdue's frontcourt depth as he played a lot at the forward spots this past season.

The Boilermakers could also turn to the transfer portal for reinforcements. Indianapolis native and Kansas State guard transfer Nijel Pack spurned them for Miami, but they are still courting Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter, the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Tennessee, Kansas, Louisville, Gonzaga and Texas are also vying for the Cyclones' Hunter.

PFW adds transfer from Division II

Purdue Fort Wayne announced the addition of 6-4 guard Anthony Roberts, a former star at Division II St. Cloud State.

Roberts ranked 25th in D-II in scoring at 20.1 points per game this past season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

dsinn@jg.net