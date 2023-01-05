WEST LAFAYETTE – After Purdue lost to Rutgers 65-64 on Monday night at Mackey Arena, the No. 1 Boilermakers’ first loss of the season, coach Matt Painter outlined how he wanted his team to handle the defeat.
“Worry about the next one,” Painter said. “(The Big Ten season) is 10 weeks. You guys (media and fans) look at it and you follow it, but you don’t live it. You can get yourself on a roller coaster if you want. I’m not a big fan of roller coasters. You have to get back to what you do well.”
The next one for the Boilers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is tonight at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, against No. 24 Ohio State (10-3, 2-0), Purdue’s first road game of the season against a ranked opponent. The Boilermakers can match the best 15-game start in program history by bouncing back against the Buckeyes, who have won three in a row.
Painter was disappointed in his team’s performance against Rutgers mostly because the Scarlet Knights outworked the Boilermakers. The 18th-year head coach made some pointed comments after the game about his team needing to be more “grimy” and the message seems to have resonated with his players.
“Losing wakes you up,” Boilermakers center Zach Edey said. “Losing makes you tighten up some things you may not have noticed before. We have a pretty mature team. … I think we’re going to deal with it pretty well.
“We’re going to come out the next game and play hard, try our best and whatever the result may be may be, but we won’t get outworked like we did again.”
The Boilers will have no easy task in keeping their losing streak at one. Ohio State boasts wins over Cincinnati, Texas Tech and Rutgers – it beat the Scarlet Knights 67-66 at home Dec. 8 – and has lost only to then-No. 17 San Diego State, then-No. 17 Duke and defending national runner-up North Carolina, the latter in overtime.
The Buckeyes have a different look this season, with a pair of true freshmen, forward Brice Sensabaugh and guard Bruce Thornton, both of them top 50 national recruits, in the starting lineup. They also start West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil.
The 6-foot-6 Sensabaugh is the star, leading the team with 15.9 points per game on 52.4% shooting and a 46.6% rate from 3-point range. Guarding him will likely be the responsibility of Purdue’s Ethan Morton, who is trying to get past the defensive lapse Monday – he overhelped off his man – which left Rutgers guard Cam Spencer open for the game-winning 3-pointer with 13 seconds left.
“I have to do a better job of processing things more quickly, just in general moving on to the next play and stuff has never been my strong suit,” Morton said. “So it’s hard. ... That last play, that’s something I should never mess up, ever.
“Just trying to be a good leader, put together a couple of good practices and knowing you don’t get much time to process, you have to turn around and get ready for another big test.”
Slowing down the 6-2 Thornton, who is averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 assists and shooting 45.9% from 3-point range, will be the duty of Purdue freshman point guard Braden Smith.
Monday was the worst game of Smith’s season, Painter said, and the coach wants more competitiveness from the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball.
Smith committed three turnovers against the Scarlet Knights and scored seven points on 1-for-3 shooting with four assists. He felt the matchup helped prepare him for the physicality the rest of the Big Ten schedule will bring.
“I gotta be better,” the Westfield product said. “Nothing really to it. I just gotta be better.”
Smith praised his more veteran teammates for imparting wisdom on how to put the loss in the rearview mirror.
“We gotta keep our heads up, we gotta keep the positivity going,” he said. “We can’t just hang our heads after one loss. It’s not going to make or break our season. Just being able to listen to them from their experience and see how they handled it, was helpful to us.”