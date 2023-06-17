WEST LAFAYETTE – Matt Painter’s program-building philosophy has remained the same for much of the time he has been the head coach at Purdue: “Get old and stay old.”
That’s easier said than done in the era of the transfer portal, when rosters often need to be rebuilt almost from scratch in a single offseason. But Painter has stuck to it, taking only two transfers in the last three offseasons and bringing players into the program whom he believes will stick around and develop for several years.
Wednesday, after his team held the first of 10 summer practices before an August trip to Europe, the 19th-year Boilers coach noted he was “very fortunate, … to really be talking to one person.” That is, there was only one player on the floor – Southern Illinois transfer Lance Jones – to whom Painter had to explain his systems and terminology.
Everyone else has been in the program and knows his way around.
Last season, the Boilermakers went 29-6 and won Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships before suffering a titanic upset loss at the hands of No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA Tournament. Purdue’s roster is almost entirely intact, with only guards Brandon Newman (transferred to Western Kentucky) and David Jenkins Jr. (out of eligibility) gone.
The Boilermakers will run it back with a group that looks very similar on paper, but which is hoping to make improvements in key areas.
Here’s how the roster is shaping up:
Guards
Purdue’s starting backcourt featured two freshmen last year in 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith and runner-up Fletcher Loyer, a Homestead graduate.
Both got off to terrific starts – Loyer burst onto the scene with 18 points in a Phil Knight Legacy win over a Duke team loaded with five-star talent – but wore down as the season went on. They and Painter are hoping an offseason of work will help them remain strong deep into next March.
One of the Boilermakers’ biggest issues last season was 3-point shooting; they hit only 32.2%, which was 291st in the country. Loyer could be one of the players who helps Purdue improve in that area this year as he shot 32.6% from deep and missed more than a few open looks as his legs got heavier late in the season. Painter wants Smith, who hit 37.6% from long range, to look for his own shot more often, as well, after acting mostly as a creator as a freshman.
Another issue the Boilers had was a lack of “overall quickness and overall athleticism on the perimeter,” to use Painter’s phrasing. The coach brought in Jones, a 6-foot-1 fifth-year senior with four years of starting experience, to help solve that problem.
The former Saluki could be a leveled-up version of Jenkins, someone who takes some of the load off Loyer and Smith and might steal a few crunch-time minutes because of his defensive chops and experience.
Wings
Here, Painter may have a difficult time in finding enough minutes to go around.
The Boilermakers bring back starters at small forward (Ethan Morton) and power forward (Mason Gillis), but athletic redshirt freshman Cam Heide has a strong jumper and should push for minutes right away, as will incoming freshman Myles Colvin, son of Purdue football great Rosevelt Colvin III.
Colvin has not gotten to West Lafayette yet as he’s with the U.S. National Team as it prepares for the U19 FIBA World Cup in Hungary this month, When he arrives, Painter believes he will help plug the athleticism gap his team faced last year, as will Heide.
Heide and Colvin are also better shooters – at least on paper – than Morton, who hit just 27.7% from beyond the arc last season despite teams leaving him alone at times to focus on more dangerous threats. Morton brings defensive toughness, but if Heide or Colvin prove able to space the floor, the senior-to-be might find his minutes cut.
Then, there is the wild card in this group: Trey Kaufman-Renn. He will be a redshirt sophomore in the fall after spending last season playing almost exclusively backup center behind national player of the year Zach Edey. Painter admitted Wednesday that was probably not the optimal way to use the 2020 Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year.
“We were slowly, at the end (of the year) deteriorating in terms of our confidence, and he’s a guy who can score the basketball,” Painter said. “But yet we didn’t get him those kind of minutes throughout the year.”
Kaufman-Renn could play more power forward this year – he made a 3-pointer during the portion of practice the media got to see Wednesday – and could take some minutes from Gillis if he can consistently create his own shot off the dribble or in the paint.
Waiting in the wings is long-armed, 6-8 Brian Waddell, a redshirt-sophomore-to-be, who showed some promise early last season but fell out of the rotation later in the year. He can guard multiple positions and flashed some playmaking ability, though he didn’t shoot as Purdue hoped he would after consistently hitting 40% from deep in high school. If he can find the range this year, he could work his way on to the floor and make Purdue even deeper on the wing.
Bigs
Purdue got arguably the best offseason news any team received when the 7-4 Edey announced he would return for his senior season. Coming off a campaign in which he averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, Edey is back to anchor the Boilermakers on offense, dominate in the post and create shots for everyone else through the ceaseless double teams he draws.
Painter hinted Edey could shoot a few more jumpers this year but also noted the center’s work inside draws so many fouls that Purdue often gets in the bonus early (the Boilermakers shot 9.5 more free throws per game than their opponents last year), an advantage that would be mitigated if Edey started hoisting 17-footers, even if he made them.
There is also the matter of balance – as in, how much Edey is too much? The Boilermakers felt they got somewhat one-dimensional as the season wore on in 2022-23, feeding Edey on the block at every opportunity, at the expense of other offensive patterns.
“Early on, I thought everything was great, everything was very balanced, that’s why we looked so damn good,” Loyer said of his team’s 13-0 start. “Then I think we just got so top-heavy just throwing it into Zach and not really us being free and playing our game.”
Edey will eat up 30 minutes per game at center, which leaves precious few for the team’s other bigs, Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst and 7-2 Will Berg, a redshirt freshman. Furst played mostly power forward last year, but with Kaufman-Renn possibly shifting there and Gillis still entrenched, playing time could become scarce, even though Furst has proved he can handle significant minutes.
Berg is another wild card, a player who can shoot out to the 3-point line but is entirely untested and is coming off ankle surgery. Like Waddell, he might have to show some significant progress and bring something unique to the table if he wants to get on the floor over more experienced players.
Notes: Colvin was named to the final 12-man roster for the U19 team Friday, making him one of four players 17 or younger on the team. Purdue has been represented in each U19 World Cup since 2015, a stretch that began with Homestead graduate Caleb Swanigan winning gold in 2015. Carsen Edwards got bronze in 2017, Trevion Williams won gold in 2019, and Jaden Ivey and Furst took gold in 2021. Edey got bronze with Team Canada in 2021.