In December 2021, Purdue ascended to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the first time in program history.
Now, the Boilermakers have accomplished the feat again after climbing up from No. 4 last week to the top spot thanks to victories over Hofstra and Nebraska, which kept them undefeated. They received 27 of 62 first-place votes, out-pacing No. 2 Virginia (19 No. 1 votes), No. 3 Connecticut (15) and No. 6 Tennessee (one).
Purdue is off to its fourth 10-0 start in the last 85 seasons and has earned the No. 1 ranking with five wins over teams in the top 100 of Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency rankings (Duke, Gonzaga, Marquette, Nebraska and West Virginia), the most of any team in the country.
Last year, Purdue was considered one of the best teams in the country before the season began and needed to climb only six rungs from its preseason No. 7 ranking before hitting the top spot.
This year, however, the Boilermakers were unranked in the preseason poll (they received the 29th-most votes from pollsters) and were considered likely to take a step back after losing All-American and NBA lottery draft pick Jaden Ivey, Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Trevion Williams, honorable mention All-Big Ten guard Sasha Stefanovic, Big Ten All-Defensive Team guard Eric Hunter Jr. and reserve point guard Isaiah Thompson.
Instead, the Boilermakers won the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, returned to the Midwest to open the Big Ten season 2-0 and now have their sights set on avoiding a repeat of last season’s foray to the No. 1 spot: In the first game in program history as the AP’s top-ranked team, Purdue lost to Rutgers on a buzzer-beater from Ron Harper Jr. This year’s Boilers face Davidson on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Indy Classic.
Here is a look at how the Boilers have gotten here.
The Big Star
In his first two seasons at Purdue, 7-foot-4 Zach Edey was a hyper-efficient role player, playing about 20 minutes per game and posting strong per-40-minute scoring and rebounding numbers. Purdue could afford to rest him for half the game because Williams, one of the nation’s best centers, was more than capable of handling the other 20 minutes in the middle.
This year, with Williams departed for the professional ranks, Edey has blossomed into a full-time player, arguably the best in the country. He is the No. 1 player in Pomeroy’s Player of the Year ratings by a wide margin, ranking seventh in the nation in scoring (22 points per game), No. 1 in rebounds (13.7 per contest) and 18th in blocks (2.3). Per Pomeroy, he has been Purdue’s MVP in all 10 games this season.
Monday, Edey was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the third consecutive week after averaging 17 points, 17.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in the wins over the Pride and Cornhuskers.
Purdue coach Matt Painter never doubted Edey was capable of making the transition to playing 30 minutes per game or more.
“National media just pick up on stories and they just run with it, it’s just lazy journalism,” Painter said. “They just run with a storyline when he’s always been able to play. We’ve had other big guys where you play 3-4 minutes then you have to get them out. He’s not like that. He’s a lot different. He’s very physical, he moves well, from a cardiovascular standpoint, he can get up and down the court and maintain a high level of intensity for 7-8 minutes.”
Young guns
Losing Ivey, Stefanovic, Hunter and Thompson left Purdue thin on veteran experience in the backcourt, even after bringing in sixth-year senior David Jenkins Jr. as a transfer from Utah.
Purdue’s youth movement at guard led Painter to start a pair of true freshmen, Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer and 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith, at shooting guard and point guard. The pair have passed every test thrown at them to this point, combining for three Big Ten Freshmen of the Week honors, 22.4 points per game, nearly 37% 3-point shooting and a solid 2.3 assist/turnover ratio.
Loyer, who set the Spartans’ single-season scoring record last season, in particular has emerged as Purdue’s leading perimeter threat in recent games, stretching the floor and making defenses pay for focusing too much attention on Edey. He has at least 18 points in three of his last five games and notched a career-high 22 – 16 from inside the arc or at the foul line – against Nebraska.
Again, Painter predicted this before the season began.
“There’s guys who just flat-out believe in themselves and it doesn’t matter,” Painter said of Loyer. “He was one of those guys. Sure he’s got a great skillset, he can handle the basketball, he knows how to play, but he just seemed really confident when I saw him play (in high school).”
Style of play
Last season, the Boilermakers made noise early in the season mostly by out-scoring teams. The win over Villanova which was their biggest hurdle on the way to No. 1 turned when the Boilers made 11 consecutive shots from the field in the second half. The rest of the season wasn’t quite as successful because Purdue struggled to win games when shots were not falling.
The Boilermakers have already had a couple of nights this year when their outside shots have not fallen – they went 7 for 29 from 3-point range against Nebraska, for example – but they have been able to win anyway, thanks in large part to a stout defense – opponents are shooting 38.6% against the Boilers – a deep bench – Trey Kaufman-Renn, Blackhawk Christian grad Caleb Furst, Brandon Newman and Jenkins are starter-level players in reserve – and and an all-out mentality which has led to Boiler after Boiler diving on the floor to corral loose balls in big moments.
All of that makes this start feel more sustainable than last season’s.
“Whatever people may say about us, it doesn’t really matter,” Edey said. “At the end of the day, we just have to go win games. Even if we’re highly touted ... it doesn’t really matter. We still have to play with the same hard-nosed consistency we always play with. We can’t start being cool just because we won games. … Whatever the results may be, we know we’re going to play hard.”