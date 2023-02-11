WEST LAFAYETTE – Though his team turned the ball over 12 times in the second half against Iowa on Thursday and let a 21-point lead get cut to as few as six in the game’s final minutes, Purdue coach Matt Painter still believed the Boilermakers’ 87-73 win over the Hawkeyes at Mackey Arena was a success.
“I think it’s a great game because they doubled Zach Edey every single time he touched it and we still scored 87 points,” Painter said. “That’s a positive.”
Edey, Purdue’s national player of the year candidate who ranks in the top five in the country in scoring and rebounding, has faced double teams and gimmick defenses all season, but none have been quite as aggressive as the strategy Iowa deployed against him Thursday. Every time Edey touched the ball or so much as made his way to the hoop in a pick-and-roll scenario, two and sometimes three Hawkeyes shadowed him.
Edey finished with “only” 14 points on 4 for 7 from the field, eight points below his season average of 22.1. But the top-ranked Boilermakers, far from stagnating on offense with their star neutralized – Edey had just four points with nine minutes remaining in the game – shot 55% from the field and finished with their highest point total since beating Minnesota 89-70 on Dec. 4.
”It’s cool to see, but it’s not surprising,” Edey said of his teammates carrying the scoring load. “They’ve been doing this kind of thing all year. When teams really want to play like that against me, limit my post touches, we’ve got a bunch of guys who can step up. We’ve got a really deep team and we’ve got a lot of guys who can hurt you.”
The victory over the Hawkeyes pushed the Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten), winners of 10 of their last 11, to a 31/2-game lead in the Big Ten over second-place Indiana, Rutgers, Michigan and Northwestern. Purdue can take another step toward a record 25th Big Ten championship Sunday afternoon when it faces the Wildcats (17-7, 8-5) at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.
Purdue’s magic number is three to clinch a share of the Big Ten crown with six games left. It sits at four for an outright title.
Northwestern is unlikely to double-team Edey as aggressively as Iowa did. In 7-foot Matt Nicholson and his 1.3 blocks per game, the Wildcats have someone who can at least come close to holding his own with Edey in the paint.
In addition, as Iowa found out, the Boilermakers have plenty of other players who can score when given a modicum of space by teams focused on shutting down Edey. Freshman point guard Braden Smith was the most prominent example against the Hawkeyes, pouring in a career-high 24 points on 8 for 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from 3-point range. The 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball also had five assists and four rebounds.
”He’s terrific, but everyone else is,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Smith. “It’s not just him. Everybody on the team is really good. Everybody they bring in is really good. That’s why they’re ranked No. 1.”
Painter has believed all season Smith has that kind of scoring punch in his arsenal and has encouraged his point guard to use it more often.
“He likes getting everybody involved,” the 18th-year Purdue coach said. “He has really good instincts, but at times he doesn’t play off his instincts and he’s just thinking about getting everybody involved. He’s not going to get anyone involved if they’re just going to go under him and make him shoot and he’s not going to do it. You encourage the right plays and it was the right play (for him to shoot).”
The one downside of Smith’s performance against the Hawkeyes was a string of four turnovers in the second half. Though he had no giveaways in the first 20 minutes as Purdue built a 38-21 halftime lead, the spate of second-half miscues continued an emerging trend that has seen the Boilermakers commit 31 turnovers in the last two games. Opponents have scored 34 points off those takeaways.
Northwestern, with its talented backcourt of Chase Audige, Boo Buie, Robbie Beran and Ty Berry, gives up just 62.1 points per game, the 21st-fewest in the country. The Wildcats thrive on live-ball turnovers at 7.9 steals per game (65th nationally), while Audige leads the Big Ten with 2.5 steals per contest.
The Wildcats, listed as a No. 9 seed in ESPN’s latest NCAA Tournament projections, have won five of their last seven, including road victories at Wisconsin and Ohio State in the last week.