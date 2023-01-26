The No. 1 team in the country travels to the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, tonight with designs on notching its 20th win and becoming just the fifth Big Ten team since 2000 to start a season 20-1.
That would be the Purdue Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten), who enter tonight’s matchup against Michigan (11-8, 5-3) two games clear of the pack at the top of the conference and trying to put even more distance between themselves and one of their challengers. Michigan enters tonight’s contest in third place, sporting an 8-2 home record.
The Boilermakers, who are back on top in the AP poll after a two-week fall to No. 3 – the first Big Ten team since Indiana in 2012-13 to return to No. 1 after slipping from the ranking – have been one of the nation’s best on the road this season, compiling a 6-0 mark in true road games and a 5-0 record in Big Ten road games.
“It’s going to be a total team effort,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of facing the Wolverines in front of a maize-and-blue-clad crowd. “We have a lot of experience playing on the road. We have to continue to be sharp, continue to help ourselves. Each day’s a different day and this will be a different challenge for us.”
The Crisler Center has been a particularly difficult place for Purdue to play in recent years; the Boilermakers have lost seven of their last eight games in Ann Arbor, with the lone victory coming in 2018 by a point.
Last year, Purdue, then ranked No. 3, went to the Crisler Center and suffered its worst loss of the season, an 82-58 drubbing in which star Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson went 4 for 6 from 3-point range.
“We’ve had a tough time with them,” Painter said. “They’ve had some really good teams. It starts with Hunter Dickinson, just that matchup, how good of a passer he is, his basketball IQ, his ability to rebound and just make winning plays. He’s a really good player.”
Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 All-American center, scored 50 points and went 6 for 9 from long range in two games against the Boilermakers last season (Purdue won 82-76 in West Lafayette). He presents a difficult matchup for the Boilermakers because he is strong enough to hold his own against 7-4 Purdue center Zach Edey in the post but is also a good enough perimeter shooter to draw Edey away from the basket on defense.
As Michigan tries to get Edey out of the paint to free up slashing lanes for its guards, Purdue will try to get Dickinson in foul trouble with post feeds to Edey and pick-and-roll sets with Edey rolling to the basket.
“You’ll see a lot of that chess match,” Painter said. “You’ll see a lot of them trying to put Zach in binds and us trying to do the same.”
Edey, the nation’s 10th-leading scorer at 21.5 points per game and second-leading rebounder at 13.2 per contest, has a knack for getting opposing bigs in foul trouble because of his unique combination of size, strength and agility in the post. But Painter believes his star is not getting anywhere near the number of calls he should be and has voiced his displeasure in recent days.
“If you’re just honest and you look at it, we’re getting the short end of the stick here,” the 18th-year Purdue coach said. “He’s posting up and he’s staying legal and they’re grabbing jerseys and putting knees up his backside.
“You just want the egregious stuff. Sometimes calls are getting missed on both sides. But not the egregious stuff. … It’s starting to get a little out of control.”
For his part, Edey has done a very good job this season of avoiding getting in foul trouble. He has significantly more blocks (43) than he does fouls (29), the result of being more selective about the number of shots he contests, with an eye toward keeping himself in the game. In the one game in which he did pick up two early fouls, against Rutgers on Jan. 2, he sat much of the first half, Purdue trailed by double digits at halftime and eventually lost by one, its only defeat of the season.
“Some people will say I just don’t get called for fouls and I don’t believe that,” Edey said. “I think I’ve really just worked on not fouling people. … The one time I got in foul trouble this year, I felt I let my team down in that Rutgers game in the first half.
“I’m more useful on the floor than any two points or a chance at a blocked shot.”