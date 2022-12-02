The Michigan team Purdue will meet Saturday in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium is well-rounded, physical and skilled. On that much just about everyone seems to agree.
“They can pound the football, they can run it at you from a lot of different sets, they can spread you out when they need to and they play outstanding defense,” Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm said of the No. 2 Wolverines. “You piece all that together and you have the recipe for a national championship team. … They’re hitting on all cylinders right now.”
To beat No. 2 Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) and win their first conference title since 2000, the Boilermakers (8-4, 6-3) will have to find a way to reach that elite level.
Here’s a look at how the game might play out on the field.
Purdue offense vs. Michigan defense
Purdue personnel: Purdue has been a more balanced offensive team than in years past, thanks to the emergence of running back Devin Mockobee. Mockobee, a redshirt freshman walk-on, has more than 1,000 total yards, including 849 on the ground on 5.1 yards per carry with eight touchdowns. The man the Boilers’ coaching staff calls “Crazy Legs” or “Soap” is a weapon in the open field.
Mockobee’s breakout season is all the more impressive because his offensive line has not given him a lot of help. The Boilermakers have lost three of their top six preseason linemen, including program fixtures Gus Hartwig, a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten honoree, and Cam Craig to injury. The Boilers’ front is picking up just 2.26 line yards – the proportion of a run attributable to the line – per rush, 124th of 131 FBS teams.
The line has been better in pass protection and that has helped second-team All-Big Ten quarterback Aidan O’Connell get the ball out to Charlie Jones. O’Connell has not been quite as good as he was in 2021, with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in Big Ten games, but he has an always-open target in Jones, who leads the Big Ten in receiving yards and a reception and is tied at the top in touchdowns. Tight end Payne Durham is a reliable safety valve who never goes down on first contact.
Michigan personnel: Michigan has less elite talent – it calls its unit the “no-star” defense – than when star edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo led it to the College Football Playoff last season, but it is more balanced and is No. 2 in the nation in opponent yards per play, 0.1 yard behind Iowa.
The Wolverines struggled to rush the passer against Ohio State last week but were missing first-team All-Big Ten defensive lineman Mike Morris and his team-leading 7 1/2 sacks. He should play some against Purdue. Nose tackle Mazi Smith was also first-team all-conference and former five-star recruit Eyabi Okie is an athletic pass rusher.
Michigan’s linebackers have been the relative weak point of the defense most of the season, though Junior Colson and Michael Barrett have made important plays.
The back end is where the Wolverines really shine as cornerbacks DJ Turner, Will Johnson, Gemon Green and nickel Mike Sainristil combined to hold down Ohio State’s elite passing attack last week. Safeties Makari Paige and R.J. Moten had key breakups against the Buckeyes, as well.
Overview: Purdue will likely try to establish the run, but only Illinois and Ohio State have been able to get a ground game going against the Wolverines this year. The Boilermakers’ best chance is to stretch the Michigan defense laterally with swing passes to Mockobee in space and then try to hit a deep shot or two to Jones – Michigan’s excellent secondary has been susceptible to deep passes this year. Getting Durham one-on-one with Colson or Barrett could be effective, as well.
Purdue defense vs. Michigan offense
Purdue personnel: The Boilermakers have even more of a claim to the “no-star” defense than Michigan as not a single Boiler on that side of the ball was All-Big Ten except as honorable mention. On the other hand, seven Purdue defensive players, including Snider grad Lawrence Johnson, earned honorable mention recognition, a reflection of Purdue’s depth.
Johnson and fellow tackle Branson Deen have been good against the run this year, but Deen is unlikely to play after sustaining a lower-body injury against Illinois. Former Indiana Mr. Football Cole Brevard is likely to get some snaps in his place if he can’t go.
The Boilermakers don’t have a star like George Karlaftis on the edge this year, but Khordae Sydnor, Kydran Jenkins and Jack Sullivan have combined for 211/2 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Linebackers Kieren Douglas and Jacob Wahlberg have been good against the run but have struggled at times against the pass and Purdue’s secondary has also made some mistakes in the back end, though it has been better since the return of do-everything DB Jalen Graham from a broken leg sustained in Week 1. Cornerback Cory Trice is one of the league’s best.
Michigan personnel: The Wolverines are expected to be without Heisman Trophy candidate running back Blake Corum, who is reportedly having knee surgery after taking a hard tackle against Illinois two weeks ago. Corum was fourth in the nation in rushing touchdowns (18), but rising star sophomore Donovan Edwards broke two 75-plus-yard touchdown runs in the win over Ohio State last week and is explosive. He is dealing with a hand injury, sapping him of some of his elite pass-catching ability.
Michigan’s run game is buoyed by a Joe Moore Award-candidate offensive line, which is third nationally in stuff rate (the percentage of a team’s runs that go for 2 yards or fewer). The line also does a good job protecting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a big-armed, athletic sophomore who can make plays with his feet and has all the throws in his toolbox, though he isn’t always consistent.
Michigan receivers spent most of the season struggling before speedster Cornelius Johnson broke out with two long touchdown catches against Ohio State. Roman Wilson is another burner, and freshman tight end Colston Loveland is an emerging star.
Overview: Michigan is going to try to run the ball down Purdue’s throat. The Boilermakers have been terrific at fitting the run most of the season, but losing Deen is a significant blow. If the Boilermakers can hold Edwards down like they did Illinois star Chase Brown and force the Wolverines to throw a little, it could get a few stops and give its offense a chance, but that’s going to take a supremely physical game from Purdue’s defensive front against Michigan’s mauling offensive line.
Coaching
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, the Big Ten Coach of the Year, has been more than willing this year to run the ball and keep large chunks of the playbook closed when he feels he has superior talent, not asking McCarthy to do too much and leaning on his offensive line and defense. Last year in the Big Ten championship game, however, he broke out a running back pass for an early touchdown against Iowa.
How he coaches this game with a College Football Playoff appearance looming remains to be seen.
There is little question about Brohm’s philosophy in this matchup. The sixth-year Boilermakers coach always has something creative planned for games against top teams and will take some significant risks.
“We’re going down swinging,’ ” Brohm said after beating No. 3 Michigan State last season. “That’s how we want to do it.”