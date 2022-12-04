INDIANAPOLIS – As Purdue tried to jog off the field following its 43-22 loss to No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten championship game Saturday night, the Boilermakers were momentarily stopped because the stage on which Michigan would go on to accept its second consecutive conference title trophy was blocking the tunnel the Boilers planned to use to exit the field.
It was a somewhat fitting end to a night in which Purdue, game as it was against the Wolverines, was mostly a bit player in the Wolverines' coronation. It is Michigan which is 13-0 and heading to the College Football Playoff, while Purdue watched its Big Ten championship drought extend to 22 seasons.
Purdue will still have a chance to make some history this season – a win in its bowl game would give the Boilermakers nine wins in back-to-back years for the first time since 1997 and 1998, but the Boilers' chance to make a splash on a national stage came and went Saturday, lost in a flurry of missed opportunities in the red zone and Donovan Edwards heroics.
After the game, coach Jeff Brohm, who took the Boilermakers to the first conference title game in program history in his sixth year at the helm, emphasized the importance of even getting to this game.
"It's great for our program to reach this point, the championship-level game," Brohm said. "Our fans get to experience it. Doesn't mean it's going to happen again. Every year is new, and you've got to continue to find ways to improve the next team and go out and compete.
"Now hopefully some of your guys get the feeling of what it was like to play in this type of game because it was awesome. It was awesome for our guys. They love competing. They love practicing this week. They wanted to come out here and try to put on a good show.
"So sometimes that motivates guys to want to work harder, and you hope that happens. So, you know, we'll see what the future holds. I know our team is built on hard work and grinding to get better, and we're not scared to take on anybody, and we're able to take some hits in the chin and punches in the gut and get back up and keep competing. That's what it takes to win."
This was a veteran-laden Purdue team with a sixth-year senior at quarterback in Aidan O'Connell, a sixth-year senior leading the receiver corps in Charlie Jones and multi-year starters on the offensive line, defensive line and in the secondary. It felt as though it was the culmination of everything Brohm has built in his tenure and it's possible this is as good as it gets under his leadership, especially with USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten in 2024 to make reaching this point even more difficult (of course, Michael Alaimo could turn out to be a star, Devin Mockobee could run for 1,500 yards, Broc Thompson could return as WR1 and the Boilermakers could be right back here next year; you never can tell in college football).
If this is Purdue's last trip to the Big Ten championship game for the foreseeable future, the Boilermakers can at least say they went down swinging for the most part. Brohm has talked about his leave-it-all-out-there philosophy against top opponents and he put that on display, running a fake punt for a first down in the first quarter, breaking out a fake flea flicker to Devin Mockobee in the third quarter – Mockobee completely baffled a Michigan linebacker with his perfectly-executed fake and sprinted 25 yards into the red zone – and pressing every advantage the Boilermakers could muster.
There was one exception to Brohm's aggressive mindset, however. With the Boilermakers trailing 28-16 and less than 13 minutes left, they moved to the Michigan 10 with a chance to get within one score. On fourth and 6, Brohm elected to kick a field goal rather than try for a first down. The move meant Purdue was still down by two scores even though Mitchell Fineran made the kick and it did not have a chance to take the lead when the Boilermaker defense got a stop on the ensuing Michigan possession. It would have made sense for Brohm to reach deep into the playbook for something tricky on that fourth down and see if his team could pick up a first down inside the 5 rather than playing it safe.
Though Michigan was the better team overall, Purdue was close enough to the Wolverines' level most of the night that this will probably feel at least somewhat like a missed opportunity. The Boilermakers advanced into the red zone six times and only scored one touchdown on those drives, none in the last three quarters after Mockobee scored from a yard out to knot the score at 7 in the opening period. Michigan's defense has thrived on a bend-but-don't-break style in recent weeks and the Wolverines were able to stop Ohio State in the red zone last week, as well, but near the goal line was where Brohm's play-calling wizardry really had a chance to show up and it never quite got the Boilermakers over the hump. Jones had yet another prolific game for the Boilers, catching a season-high 13 passes for 162 yards, but almost all of his work was done between the 20s and he wasn't a threat in the red zone much at all. Of course, Purdue's general inability to run the ball up the middle against Michigan's stout front didn't help.
This game likely should have been closer down the stretch than it was and there is certainly a world in which the Boilermakers have the ball deep into the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead. That it didn't happen that way was not shocking based on pregame prognostications, but when Purdue trailed just 14-13 at halftime its fans would have been justified in believing it had a real chance. Falling short in the second half – though by no means rare for Michigan opponents this year – will likely be a somewhat bitter pill to swallow.
Essentially, Purdue played about as well as could have possibly been expected on a down-to-down basis, but in almost all of the game's biggest moments it was Michigan which made a play or Purdue which made a mistake. Among the swing plays was the Michigan field-goal attempt on fourth and 6 at the Purdue 30 on which Boilers defensive lineman Prince Boyd jumped offside, giving Michigan a chance to convert the fourth and 1 and then score a go-ahead touchdown a few plays later. The Wolverines' two touchdown drives in 4:32 to open the second half, which pushed the UM lead from 14-13 to 28-13, featured a couple swing plays, including the 60-yard Edwards run on the first play of the second half which Purdue had covered pretty well but on which Boilers corner Reese Taylor, the 2017 Indiana Mr. Football, whiffed on a tackle in the hole. Edwards struck again on the next drive, juking Jalen Graham at the line of scrimmage and then bouncing off 3-4 more Purdue tackles on the way to a highlight-reel 27-yard touchdown. If Purdue simply had simply made an open-field tackle on either of those plays, the game might go differently down the stretch.
The Boilermakers were playing with house money to a certain extent after reaching the championship game for the first time in program history to face a team which has bludgeoned most of its opponents this year. That the Boilermakers had a chance to be in the game at the end is a testament to how far the Boilermakers have come during Brohm's tenure. That they couldn't make the handful of plays necessary to turn a respectable performance into a shocking upset is disappointing and will likely fuel future Boiler teams. A bowl game awaits.