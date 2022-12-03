INDIANAPOLIS – The moment for which Purdue has been waiting 11 years has finally arrived. The Boilermakers are less than an hour from facing No. 2 Michigan in the first Big Ten championship game appearance for the program since the conference went to a two-division format in 2011.
Purdue is the underdog here, there's no doubt about that. Michigan is undefeated, ranked No. 2 in the country and coming off a 45-23 thrashing of Ohio State last week in Columbus. The Wolverines are one of the nation's best teams, while Purdue needed Nebraska to beat Iowa in the last week of the regular season in order to even have a chance at playing in this game. Michigan is 14th in the 247 Sports Team Talent Composite, which ranks teams based on their players' recruiting rankings, while Purdue is No. 52. The Boilermakers are approximately 17-point underdogs.
But being a heavy underdog is where Purdue has thrived for a long time. The Boilermakers are 3-0 against top 5 opponents during the Jeff Brohm Era and have 17 wins over top 5 teams while unranked, the most in the history of college football. No one else has more than 11. If there is a team in the Big Ten West which might scare the Wolverines, it could be the Boilermakers, who are going to take a bevy of risks tonight and leave no page of the playbook unutilized in pursuit of their first Big Ten title since 2000.
There is certainly a path for the Boilermakers to be in this game at the end. Michigan has not really run away from any Big Ten opponent in the first half this season, entering halftime tied with Indiana, trailing Rutgers, leading Maryland 17-13 and leading Illinois 7-3. Michigan has thrived in the second halves of games, excelling at making halftime adjustments and then blasting the opponent with them. Even Ohio State fell victim to that game flow last week as the Buckeyes went into the half up 20-17 and got out-scored 28-3 in the second half. Purdue's coaching staff is smart enough that if the Boilermakers can hang around in the first half they should have a chance to avoid the type of second-half collapse other teams have suffered at the hands of the Wolverines.
So, what does it take to "hang around" in this one? On offense, the Boilermakers will likely struggle to run the ball against Michigan's stout defensive front. The Boilers' line has been good on the whole this year, but it's banged up and missing three of its top six players from fall camp. Even if the run game is not going anywhere, however, Purdue should still get the ball in the hands of running back Devin Mockobee, who is extremely dangerous in space. Pass-catching is not the strength of Mockobee's game, but his hands have improved significantly during his two years on campus by all accounts and he has proven he can catch passes out of the backfield if they're accurate. Getting him the ball on the edge with swing passes and screens will likely take the place of a run game for Purdue tonight, to a certain extent. If the Boilermakers can pick up a few nice gains with the horizontal passing game, they could draw Michigan's safeties up the field and then look for Charlie Jones or Payne Durham down the field. Michigan has been somewhat susceptible to such passes this year – the Wolverines' corners are good, but they're not big and they've lost some jump balls. That's basically the offensive gameplan Indiana used to move the ball all over Michigan before halftime and it would behoove Purdue to utilize it, as well, as distasteful as it might feel to take a page from the Hoosiers' playbook.
On defense, the mission is fairly simple: make Michigan pass. That won't always work – Ohio State tried to do the same last week, throwing 8-9 players at the line of scrimmage on any given play to slow the Wolverines' elite rushing attack, but Michigan was able to hit a couple of shots down the field against the Buckeyes' shaky secondary – but it's better than trying to beat Michigan up front and stop the run all night. Purdue's secondary has been somewhat rough for good chunks of the season, but it has improved since the return of Jalen Graham from a broken leg and cornerback Cory Trice is better than just about anyone Ohio State has at the position. The Boilermakers will probably try to copy Illinois' gameplan against Michigan, which nearly led the Illini to an upset victory two weeks ago (Michigan won 19-17 on a last-second field goal). Illinois fit the run as well as possible and then manned up on the outside and dared Michigan's receivers to win one on one, which they have not done in any game this season outside of the victory over the Buckeyes. Stopping the run without committing eight to the box will be the key for Purdue and it will require a terrific game from Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson at defensive tackle. He'll likely be without his wingman, fellow honorable mention All-Big Ten DT Branson Deen, who missed the game against Indiana last week and is doubtful to play today. Purdue has been good at fitting the run all season and it was able to slow down Illinois star Chase Brown – the closest facsimile to Michigan's rushing attack in the conference this season – but the Wolverines are a different animal. Michigan is without Heisman Trophy candidate running back Blake Corum, who is out for the season with a knee injury, but backup Donovan Edwards is a former five-star recruit who broke touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards to clinch the win over Ohio State. The game could well be decided in the trenches when Michigan has the ball.
An x-factor for the Boilermakers is the mindset of quarterback Aidan O'Connell. The sixth-year senior is in mourning following the recent loss of his brother, Sean, and spent the early part of this week away from the team, spending time with his grieving family. He's been around long enough at Purdue he doesn't exactly need the practice time, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to focus on this game when the ball is kicked. If he's really struggling, it might not be the worst idea for Purdue to go with its option-based offense with Austin Burton for a series or two. Michigan's weakest point on defense is linebacker and, again, anything which stretches the Wolverines laterally is a positive.
Expect some trickery at some point for the Boilermakers in this one. Brohm has talked repeatedly about being aggressive in games against top teams and the Boilermakers ran a double-reverse flea-flicker screen for a touchdown in a 40-29 win over then-No. 5 Michigan State last season. Michigan's defense is extremely disciplined, but Purdue could swing the game state pretty significantly if it can get Michigan on a trick play for a big gain even once.
This is what the six years of the Brohm Era have been building to. The coach has taken the Boilermakers from bottom-feeder in the Big Ten West to division champion and now, with a sixth-year starting quarterback, a veteran, disciplined defense and stars at running back and linebacker, he has a chance to put himself in the pantheon of Purdue coaches. All he needs to do is capture the Boilermakers' first Big Ten title since Drew Brees' time in West Lafayette with an upset of one of the best teams in the country. Simple, right?