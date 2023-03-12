CHICAGO – Much like Purdue's semifinal victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament, the Boilermakers' championship game matchup against Penn State is going to be a Zach Edey game.
The 7-foot-4 Sporting News national player of the year took a backseat for a series of Purdue's games late in the season as teams employed ever more exotic defensive schemes to pressure him and get the ball out of his hands, forcing Purdue's supporting cast to step up. In the last two games, however, Edey has seen more single coverage than in probably the previous month combined and and he is taking advantage, getting deep post position and going to work. After scoring 32 points and grabbing 14 rebounds against Ohio State, he scored 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting and pulled down seven rebounds in the first half against the under-sized Nittany Lions this afternoon, helping No. 1 seed Purdue to a 35-27 lead at halftime at the United Center.
The biggest problem for the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions, who are trying to become the lowest-seeded team to win the Big Ten Tournament, was a lack of success shooting from the outside. Hoisting shots from beyond the arc is Penn State's bread and butter – the Nittany Lions came into the game ranked in the top 15 nationally in 3-point shooting percentage and number of 3s made this season – but in the first half today they started ice cold from the outside, missing their first five despite some very good looks and going 2 for 8 overall. Of course, Penn State is playing its fourth game in four days, so there might be some tired legs involved in that subpar mark. The Nittany Lions shot just 46% overall, but missed 10 of 11 shots at one juncture. All-American guard Jalen Pickett went just 3 for 8 from the field, struggling to score even on the few occasions he did use his back-to-the-basket game to work his close to the rim. The Boilermakers threw everything they have at Pickett, guarding him with players as varied as 6-foot-10 Caleb Furst and 6-0 Braden Smith, both of whom forced Pickett to miss in the post. It was a stark contrast from a meeting in January between these teams, when Pickett scored 18 points in the first half on the way to 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Purdue's offense was generally effective. Playing off Edey, who is just too big for basically anyone Penn State threw at him, the Boilermakers got a series of open outside shots and made enough of them to lead by as many as 10 at 25-15. Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer knocked a deep 3 as the shot clock wound down, but the most important backcourt shot-maker for the Boilermakers was David Jenkins Jr., who hit a trio of 3s and and also pump-faked, took one dribble and pulled up from 17 feet for another basket. He has 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting at the break and continues his emergence as a significant threat for the Boilermakers, one of the most welcome developments for this team in the last two weeks.
As the half wore on, Penn State found its shooting form to some extent and narrowed the gap. The Boilermakers were the better team in the first half and have played very well on the defensive end for the most part, while Penn State has struggled to avoid fouling Edey or keep him off the glass. They finally started double-teaming him late in the half, but all that did was open opportunities for others, notably Jenkins, who hit a late 3 off a kick-out from Edey to stem a Penn State run. At the break, it appears as though the Nittany Lions are a somewhat tired team (understandably so). Unless they find another gear in the second half with the championship on the line, this is Purdue's game to lose.