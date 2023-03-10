CHICAGO – Rutgers has been one of the toughest matchups in the Big Ten Purdue in recent seasons and it was no different in the first half of the teams' Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup this afternoon at the United Center.
In broad strokes, life was relatively easy for Rutgers on offense and very difficult for Purdue's offense, especially at the outset. The Boilermakers shot just 42% from the field, including 2 for 10 from 3-point range and struggled to even enter the ball to Zach Edey in the post most of the half, turning the ball over twice on such post feeds in the early going as the underdogs built a double-digit advantage. Purdue came back late in the half and has a 29-28 halftime lead thanks to Mason Gillis 3 at the first-half buzzer, his first 3 in nine attempts since he went 3 for 7 from deep against Northwestern on Feb. 12.
The biggest problem for Purdue was Rutgers' defensive pressure. The Scarlet Knights employed a full-court zone press for much of the half and also trapped intermittently in the frontcourt. Often, Purdue could not get into its actual halfcourt offense until 12-15 seconds had elapsed on the shot clock. Once it did, feeds into Edey were closely guarded and the Scarlet Knights varied their defense against the Sporting News national player of the year, never letting him get comfortable. Edey has 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting and six rebounds at halftime; much of that production came in the final minutes of the half.
Rutgers' double-teams of the post helped the Boilermakers create some open 3-pointers in the early going and there some solid ball movement from the top-seeded team in the tournament, but those 3s didn't fall and the offense stagnated from there. What has been a season-long issue for Purdue was a problem again today: Fletcher Loyer is 0 for 2 from deep despite good looks, Brandon Newman is 0 for 2, Braden Smith is 0 for 2 and Caleb Furst is 0 for 2 despite getting two wide-open attempts. Loyer also missed the front end of a one-and-one at the foul line and just looks a little bit out of sorts when he releases the ball. He's not going to stop shooting, but if he can't make more of his open looks when he gets them, it's difficult to justify keeping him on the floor. A lineup with Brandon Newman at 2 and Ethan Morton at 3 might have to be in heavy rotation in the second half, or else David Jenkins Jr. at 2 and Newman at 3.
Purdue is not down more in part because Rutgers is not really built to pull away from teams – the Scarlet Knights are not an offensive juggernaut and they missed more than a few open looks of their own (they missed 6 of 7 from deep after a 3-for-4 start) – and because of a flurry from Jenkins, who hit a 3-pointer and added an old-fashioned 3-point play when he was fouled shooting a 15-foot jumper which went in. Edey later scored six straight points on back-to-back 3-point plays to bring the Boilers even and ignite the mostly pro-Purdue crowd for the first time in the game.
Purdue is in front despite getting outplayed for about 15 minutes. The Boilermakers are running decent offense and handled Rutgers' pressure better late in the half, but their defense has been a little bit all over the place. Someone is likely to get hot from deep for at least a short stretch in the second half and that team will more than likely emerge victorious today.