CHICAGO – In the lead-up to this afternoon's matchup between Purdue and Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals at the United Center, the Big Ten Network is airing a replay of the 2009 conference tournament title game, in which the Boilermakers, led by, among others, Robbie Hummel and Huntington North graduate Chris Kramer, beat the Buckeyes for the championship.
Nearly 15 years later, Hummel is a broadcaster and the Boilermakers are still looking for their second Big Ten Tournament crown. This year, they are the No. 1 seed and can take a step toward that title with a victory over the 13th-seeded Buckeyes this afternoon.
Ohio State is the Cinderella team in this tournament, having already won three consecutive games over Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State to advance to the semifinals, the lowest seed to do so in the history of the tournament. The Buckeyes, who went a disappointing 13-18 in the regular season after spending four weeks early in the campaign ranked in the AP Poll, are now two wins from one of the more unlikely NCAA Tournament appearances in recent memory.
OSU reached the semifinals with a 68-58 triumph over the fourth-seeded (and red-hot) Spartans in Friday's quarterfinals, winning despite playing without star freshman Brice Sensabaugh, a projected NBA draft pick who was dealing with a knee injury. Less than 90 minutes before today's matchup, the Buckeyes announced Sensabaugh's injury will end his season. The well-built 6-foot-6 wing with a feathery jumper who could get his own shot from anywhere on the floor and was averaging 16.3 points on 48% shooting will not face the Boilermakers this afternoon.
The Buckeyes beat Michigan State thanks to two other freshmen, Bruce Thornton, who scored 21 points and dished six assists, and Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 15 points and went 3 for 3 from 3-point range. Thornton has been a terrific sidekick for Sensabaugh all season and thrived with the reins in his hands, but Gayle was a revelation. The 6-4 guard averaged just 3.8 points on 40% shooting coming into the game, but he made big shot after big shot to keep the Spartans at bay. Gayle set up that performance with nine points on 3-for-5 shooting in the Buckeyes' win over Iowa the day before and he seems to be gaining confidence with the knowledge his teammates are counting on him to step up in Sensabaugh's absence.
This seems to be a different Ohio State team from the one which dropped 14 of 15 games from early January through February. The Buckeyes are playing with a renewed confidence, believing the talent they always knew they possessed is finally being brought to bear.
"We knew we were capable this entire year," Ohio State forward Justice Sueing said after beating the Spartans. "We had our struggles, like every team has, but ours is a little bit more. These are guys I'm running with, man, so I'm excited (for the semifinal game). Yeah, I think we're going to be ready for this."
Two of the losses during Ohio State's long midseason doldrums came at the hands of Purdue, including an 82-55 thrashing at Mackey Arena on Feb. 19 in which the Buckeyes hung close for about 10 minutes before the Boilermakers pulled away, thanks to 26 points and 11 rebounds from Zach Edey and 11 points on 3-for-4 shooting from Trey Kaufman-Renn. That will likely be Purdue's plan today, as well: feed the post. Do it early, do it often and force the Buckeyes to defend it with two or three players. Ohio State is not a big team and it's even smaller with putative center Zed Key out for the season after having shoulder surgery last week. That leaves 6-11 freshman center Felix Okpara to deal with Edey and while Okpara has significant potential and the type of shot-blocking ability which might let him bother the Sporting News national player of the year somewhat, he is not yet at a level where he can guard Purdue's center by himself.
If you're noticing a theme with this Ohio State team, you're not alone. The Buckeyes are led almost entirely by freshmen at this point, to an even larger extent than Purdue is. West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil provides some veteran leadership and outside shooting ability, but this a youngsters' show at this point.
"(Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith) kept saying it, 'Play them early, play the freshmen early,'" Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said. "I think playing them has given them maybe some confidence at this point in the season that we've really needed.
"Obviously Bruce has hit a whole 'nother level with his play, but Felix, if a guy can control the game with scoring less than 10 points, he's a prime example because I think he did."
Edey was (by his lofty standards) quiet in a 70-65 win over Rutgers on Saturday, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. He also picked up a technical foul for (lightly) pushing Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy during a skirmish after Mulcahy wouldn't release the ball from Brandon Newman's grip during a jump-ball situation. Edey will likely be the focal point of the Boilers' offense today, but it would help if Purdue can hit a couple of 3-pointers around him. The Boilermakers went 7 for 20 from beyond the arc Friday against the Scarlet Knights, but everyone outside of Mason Gillis, David Jenkins Jr. and Ethan Morton was 0 for 10. Someone among the trio of Fletcher Loyer, Newman and Braden Smith has to step up and hit some outside shots, if only to give them a boos of confidence as the NCAA Tournament approaches. Edey will have more space inside if Purdue can knock in a few from the outside; that's the way coach Matt Painter has constructed this team.
As good of a story as Ohio State is, the reality for the Buckeyes is they are about to play their fourth game in four days while missing two of their most important players. There will likely be some tired legs for Ohio State down the stretch as it tries to claw its way to a miracle March Madness bid, so if Purdue can even hang around for the first 30 minutes, the Boilermakers will have a good chance of pulling the game out at the end. The last time these teams met, the Boilers leaned on the Buckeyes until they cracked midway through the first half and then won easily. The game was much closer when the teams met in Columbus in January, with Purdue winning 71-69 thanks to a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left from Loyer.
The Boilermakers made 13 3s in that January game, an almost unfathomable number the way the team is shooting now, but the Buckeyes stuck around thanks to the midrange magic of Sensabaugh, Thornton and Sueing, the type of long, athletic forward who sometimes gives the Boilermakers (and many other teams) trouble. Gillis will mark Sueing and Purdue will try to hold the Buckeyes to below the 50% shooting they managed that night in Columbus.
Purdue is looking for its fourth Big Ten Tournament title game trip in seven seasons and is trying to match a program record for most wins (57) in a two-year span. The Buckeyes are trying to keep their magic carpet ride going, take one step closer to an NCAA Tournament berth which seemed impossible a week ago and provide proof of the old adage that it's hard to beat a good team three times.