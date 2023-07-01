WEST LAFAYETTE – When Purdue center Caleb Furst was asked about his reaction to national player of the year teammate Zach Edey informing the Boilermakers he would return for another season in West Lafayette, Furst smiled broadly.
“Obviously I was really excited,” the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball out Blackhawk Christian said. “That’s huge news, we were all really excited and happy to get back to work with him.”
That’s significantly more magnanimity than some players might have shown in a similar situation – the return of the 7-foot-4 Edey, the nation’s most dominant center, throws Furst’s role on next year’s Boilermakers team back into the same state of flux in which it went spent all of last season.
Even Purdue coach Matt Painter acknowledged Furst could have contributed more than he did in 2022-23.
“When you recruit someone, no one knew the evolution of Zach Edey,” Painter said at the Mad Anthonys Red Coat Gala in May. “And it’s not fair to some of the people that are around him because Caleb can do a lot more for us. But when someone establishes himself like (Edey), you don’t take him out of the game. And it affects other people’s minutes who are really good players.”
But, Painter added, the 6-10 Furst has “stayed positive and stayed working.”
That’s what Furst will have to do if he wants to play significant minutes during the upcoming season. The junior-to-be is coming off a campaign in which he played in all 35 of Purdue’s games and started 21 at power forward, acting as part of a time-share at the position along with veteran Mason Gillis, who is back as a fifth-year senior. Furst played 18.4 minutes per game last year, averaging 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 51.3% from the field.
Furst might have played more minutes, but on a 3-point-shooting-starved Boilermakers team – Purdue’s team-wide slump through the last six weeks of the season was the primary cause of a 7-5 finish and first-round NCAA Tournament exit after a 22-1 start – Gillis got the lion’s share of the minutes at power forward because of his superior outside efficiency.
Gillis hit 35.6% from beyond the arc on 3.3 attempts per game compared with 26.8% on 1.2 3s per contest from Furst, who went 0 for 10 from deep over the final 10 games of the season.
That shooting percentage was a far cry from the Summit City native’s performance as a freshman in 2021-22, when he shot a sizzling 42.3% from long distance and made one of Purdue’s biggest 3s of the season, a go-ahead shot in the second half of a win over Texas in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.
It’s possible that meshing the shooting touch he displayed as a freshman with the rim runs, power dunks and bulldog rebounding, which were his primary contributions last year is the key to Furst increasing his minutes in the coming season.
“That’s definitely something I’m going to continue to try to work towards, it’s not something that can happen overnight, but I definitely feel like I’m on the right track and it’s something that will continue to build,” Furst said of his shooting. “The biggest thing is just being a more confident shooter.”
The early returns are positive: Furst sank a 3-pointer during live drills in front of the media at the first of Purdue’s 10 offseason practices as the Boilermakers prepare for their trip to Europe in August.
But Furst is not focused strictly on improving as a shooter this offseason. He believes he took a large step forward as a defender last year and he wants to maintain those gains and build upon them.
“I’d say just being a smart defender,” Furst said when asked where he believes he can improve the most on the defensive end. “Sometimes I still just have lapses on defense, whether it’s forgetting my assignment or not being totally prepared or anything like that. … That’s something I want to improve on a lot. I think I can be a really great defender.”
But even if Furst improves as a shooter and on the defensive end, he will have to scratch and claw for every minute of playing time.
Not only is Gillis – a proven commodity with 63 starts over the last three seasons – back, but Painter has expressed a willingness to try Trey Kaufman-Renn at power forward more often this year to get his scoring ability in the lineup. The incoming redshirt sophomore spent most of last season playing behind Edey. Add in 7-2 center Will Berg taking his redshirt off, and the frontcourt is as crowded as it ever has been in West Lafayette.
Furst can play either power forward or center, but it’s unclear how many minutes there will be to go around.
“Their production is going to lead to their minutes,” Painter said. “We have to keep the carrot in front of all three of those guys (Furst, Kaufman-Renn and Berg) in terms of: Be great on both ends of the court, fight for those minutes. … I’m looking forward to that challenge (of divvying up minutes) and I think that’s what great teams have, they have a lot of options.”
As for Furst, he plans to have a larger role than last season, even if it doesn’t come with more minutes. After all, he’s a relative veteran now.
“Every year you move on, your role should get bigger, whether it’s through playing time, whether it’s through leadership, whether it’s through being a good teammate, any of those things,” said Furst, who is helping to mentor his younger brother, Josh Furst, a freshman walk-on this year out of Blackhawk.
“It just goes down to doing what coach Paint(er) wants me to do and doing it to the best of my ability.”
That’s a mature approach for a player who just turned 21 in May, but it’s not a surprise for someone who embraced Edey’s return and who spent some of his precious time away from the hardwood this offseason in South Africa doing physical labor with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
It’s also not a shock, then, that Furst has been able to effectively mentally process top-seeded Purdue’s stunning upset loss to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA Tournament in March.
“Obviously it’s hard, obviously it sucks, but more than anything at the end of the day, basketball is not the end-all, be-all,” he said. “It’s just something we do, it’s not who we are. … For me, being a Christian and having that internal focus and that aspect and knowing that’s what my identity is first and foremost, that’s the main thing.”