COLUMBUS, Ohio – Purdue coach Katie Gearlds walked off the court Thursday night arm-in-arm with her fifth-year senior guard, Cassidy Hardin.
It was the last long walk to the locker room of Hardin’s career, which is complete after five seasons in West Lafayette, and the last for the Boilermakers in Gearlds’ second season as head coach – the campaign ended in a 66-64 defeat at the hands of St. John’s in an NCAA Tournament First Four game at Value City Arena in Columbus.
St. John’s guard Jayla Everett floated a shot through the net from six feet out with 0.3 seconds left to send the Boilermakers (19-11) home in their first Big Dance appearance since 2017.
“I love Purdue,” said a tearful Hardin, who deferred medical school to return for a fifth season with the Boilers and scored three points Thursday. “I don’t regret coming back for a second. This is where I wanted to be. This was my goal. ... Yeah, it ended quicker than I wanted it to, but I’m just so thankful to be a part of the future of this team and the direction it’s headed in.”
“This is my favorite team that I've been a part of since I've been here, and I've been here for five years,” she added. “You could just see, from the start, before we even played any games, that this team was going to be special. People probably didn't believe in us at the beginning of the year, but we believed in ourselves, and the culture that we built this year is unlike any other I've been a part of.
“It 100% is worth it to help Coach Gearlds build this program back to where it should be and to play with these girls one more time and wear Purdue across my chest.”
The Boilermakers trailed by as many as 15 with 1:05 left in the third quarter after a Unique Drake 3-pointer, the Red Storm’s 11th 3 on 19 attempts.
Jayla Smith scored for the Boilermakers with a floater plus a foul in the final minute of the quarter, but Purdue went into the fourth quarter trailing 60-48. At that point, Gearlds tried to calm her team.
“We all kind of grabbed each other, and I told our group in the timeout, like we weren’t supposed to be here,” said Gearlds, who coached in her first NCAA Tournament game. “Let’s just relax and play ball. We’re playing with house money out here. There’s nobody outside of our locker room that thought Purdue was going to make the NCAA Tournament. If you (did), you’re lying to yourself.”
Purdue went to a full-court press on defense to open the fourth quarter and St. John’s missed eight of its first nine shots in the period. Meanwhile, Lasha Petree hit a pair of 3s for Purdue and then drove through the middle of the lane, spun around a defender and dropped in a floater from eight feet to cap a 17-2 run and pull the Boilers even at 62 with 3:10 left.
“I’ll be honest, I wasn’t surprised this is a tie game,” Gearlds said. “I don’t care how many we get down.”
Petree led Purdue with 20 points and eight rebounds. She went 3 for 4 from beyond the arc in the last game of a collegiate career which saw her score 2,095 points across five seasons at Bradley, Rutgers and Purdue.
One of the key plays in the final stretch came with just less than four minutes to go. With Purdue trailing 62-58, Smith blocked a shot in the lane and Purdue’s Abbey Ellis raced the other way in transition. Ellis got to the rim and was fouled on her way up. The foul call incensed Everett, who believed she had gotten all ball and she was whistled for a technical foul for arguing, appearing to set up a scenario in which Ellis would have four foul shots.
Instead, after a lengthy video review, the officials determined Petree had committed an intentional foul in the moments after the original foul call, an infraction which offset the technical on Everett and limited Ellis to two foul shots. Gearlds wore a somewhat aggrieved smirk as the officials explained the call to her.
“The explanation was in the celebration she made contact with the kid,” Gearlds said. “Lasha's 5-11. Just kind of swung her arm, and the kid behind her is 5-5 and happened to hit her, I guess. I don't know, I haven't seen it.”
Ellis made both foul shots to draw Purdue within 62-60, setting up Petree’s tying floater.
The teams traded baskets in the final minute, with St. John’s going in front on an Everett pull-up from 12 feet and Petree knotting the score with an up-and-under layup in transition off an outlet pass from Madison Layden, who grabbed a tough rebound in traffic.
St. John’s got the ball with 30 seconds left and held for the last shot. Everett ran around a screen with Petree on her hip, sliced to the rim and slipped between Petree and Layden, losing the ball as she did so. Before time expired, she controlled it again and, from nearly behind the backboard, pushed home the game-winner.
“She made a tough, tough shot,” Gearlds said of Everett, who scored 20 points. “The kid doesn’t like to go right. The kid likes to go left, and she makes a floater going right.”
St. John’s knocked away Purdue’s inbounds pass on the Boilermakers’ last-ditch attempt to tie the game.
The Boilermakers led through much of the first half thanks to a hot start from Caitlyn Harper, who made her first four shot attempts, all hook shots with her left hand from the post. Harper finished with 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting and six rebounds.
The Red Storm went 4 for 4 from deep in the final 3:20 of the second quarter to turn a 27-23 Purdue advantage into a 39-33 St. John’s lead at halftime. Drake hit three of the long-range jumpers during that stretch and at halftime the Big East’s representative was 8 for 14 as a team from beyond the arc. The Red Storm averages 6.5 made 3s per game.
“Every missed defensive assignment was my fault,” Gearlds said of the breakdowns which left St. John’s with open 3-pointers. “These kids battled their butts off.”
Hardin, who played her 142nd game as a Boilermaker on Thursday, fought back tears throughout her postgame press conference. She admitted – almost as an afterthought – she is excited at the prospect of finally starting her education at the IU School of Medicine, but she is unsure how long it will take to adjust to life without hoops.
“I want to say I'm ready to take that next step and move on and do what I love, but I wasn't ready today,” the Bargersville native said. “It's going to be really weird. Basketball has consumed my life since I was 4 or 5 or whenever you can first start playing. To not go to practice every day or have game-day shootaround and not be around my teammates every day, that's going to be really different. It's going to be something I'm going to have to get used to.
“These are some of my best friends, so I'm sure I'm still going to stay in touch and hang out with them and stuff. It's just basketball has taken up so much of my time, and I've worked everything around my school, the classes I'm taking. I figured out how to organize my schedule so I can manage everything and do it well. Now to take such a big chunk of my time out, I don't think I'll know what to do with myself."
Outside of Hardin and Petree, everyone on Purdue’s roster has eligibility remaining, though not everyone will be back as the Boilermakers signed a five-member 2023 recruiting class which ranked 21st in the country. After 17 wins and a WNIT berth in her first season and an early NCAA Tournament exit this season, Gearlds is intent on taking a significant step forward in Year 3, but emphasized any future success will be unable to top her experience this season.
“I hope we hang banners in Mackey, I hope we win Big Ten championships, I hope we win a lot of them,” Gearlds said. “I hope we go to Final Fours while I'm leading this program. But this is the group that I'm going to remember forever.
“From day one, they believed in me, and that's why we're here. They believed in me. They believed in each other, and they're fighters. I don't care what happens, this group will always be my favorite Purdue team.”