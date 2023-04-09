Just three days after Purdue lost guard Brandon Newman in the transfer portal, the Boilermakers effectively replaced the fifth-year-senior-to-be with another veteran, former Southern Illinois standout Lance Jones, who announced his commitment to play his final season of eligibility for the Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon.
Let’s get it… #Committed pic.twitter.com/1MKkRTE3O6— Lance Jones (@LanceBuckets) April 8, 2023
Jones played four seasons for the Salukis, earning third-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors this year and as a sophomore in 2020-21. He was selected to the MVC All-Defense team each of the last two campaigns.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Evanston, Illinois, native averaged 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his final season with Southern Illinois, shooting 36.8% from the field and 28% from 3-point range. The Salukis went 23-10, their highest win total since 2006-07, with Jones as their second-leading scorer. Jones led SIU to a 61-60 road victory over Oklahoma State in November with 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and zero turnovers.
Purdue coach Matt Painter coached Southern Illinois for one season, leading the Salukis to a 25-5 record, MVC regular-season championship and NCAA Tournament No. 9 seed in 2003-04 before departing for West Lafayette.
Jones will almost certainly come off the bench for the Boilermakers, who started freshmen Braden Smith and Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer in the backcourt last season. Incoming freshman Myles Colvin could push for minutes at shooting guard or on the wing, as well. It was that logjam at the top of the guard rotation which likely played a role in Newman's decision to depart in search of more playing time.
But with Newman leaving, Purdue had precious little depth beyond its starters in the backcourt. Jones will probably be expected to play a complementary role, much the same way David Jenkins Jr. did this season. Like Jenkins, Jones is a playmaker, capable of getting downhill to the rim and finishing creatively or dishing to an open teammate. He was not particularly efficient from 3-point range this season, but he made 42.6% on decent volume as a sophomore and the Boilermakers are hoping he can rediscover that form with less pressure to be a go-to scorer. Even this year, he demonstrated his range, making 30 3-pointers from more than 25 feet. He does not hesitate when he has an open shot.
Spending the night studying up on Lance Jones—- a couple things standing out. He is a really solid catch & shoot guy. Has deep range. Also, he loves to drive to his left hand and finish down hill. He will provide a punch off the bench. #ChaseChats 🎙️ #Purdue 🚂 pic.twitter.com/dlhLF7AOAc— Chase Chats 🎙 (@ChaseChats4) April 9, 2023
On defense, Jones is strong and tough and uses his body well. He has quick hands and has averaged more than 1.5 steals in back-to-back campaigns. He could provide assistance off the bench if Loyer or Smith is struggling on that end of the floor, as they did at times this year.
With the departures of Jenkins (out of eligibility) and Newman (transfer portal), the Boilermakers needed depth at guard and Jones fit the bill. He knows he is coming in not to be the center of attention but rather to play a role and he is capable of adding the modicum of playmaking ability, athleticism, defensive effort and veteran leadership the Boilermakers need off the bench.
With Jones' addition, Purdue has one scholarship still available. With the wing and post positions jammed with talent, the Boilermakers could well look for another guard to pair with Jones off the bench. The Old Gold and Black are also still waiting on news of consensus national player of the year Zach Edey's plans for next season. Edey faces a decision on whether to play another season with the Boilermakers or to enter the professional ranks. If he departs, another scholarship would open up and the Boilers could use it on a post to fill out that position next to former Blackhawk Christian star Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Will Berg. For now, guard remains the priority.