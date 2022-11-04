Purdue co-defensive coordinator Ron English received a text this week from his friend and former Boilermakers defensive backs coach Greg Burns.
“’Nobody cares or remembers what you do until November,’ that’s exactly what he said,” English said. “That’s what I’ve been saying for the last two weeks, that’s the truth.”
The Boilers ended October on a sour note, watching their four-game winning streak snapped in a deflating loss to Wisconsin. Despite that defeat, however, Purdue is still in the thick of the Big Ten West race, sitting in second place in the division with a showdown against first-place, No. 16 Illinois looming next week. Entering November, the Boilermakers control their destiny in the division.
That will change if they can’t beat Iowa (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“How could I not have contemplated it?”’ Purdue linebacker Kieran Douglas said when asked about what’s at stake for the Boilermakers in November. “But I also think it’s not that relevant to what we have to do right now. That’s a hard enough task on its own.
“We don’t have to win the championship Saturday. We have to beat Iowa. It’s not an understated thing. That’s a big deal. That’s what we’re going to try to do Saturday. And then we realize that will work towards the ultimate championship goal.”
The Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) have beaten Iowa in four of the last five matchups, including a 24-7 victory over the then-No. 2 Hawkeyes in Iowa City last season which ruined Iowa’s perfect record.
The key to most of Purdue’s recent victories in the series has been an ability to avoid turnovers against Iowa’s opportunistic defense, which has ranked in the top 15 in interceptions per game in each of the last three seasons and has eight interceptions this year. Defensive back Cooper DeJean has three interceptions, returned one for a touchdown and broken up six more throws.
Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell, however, did not throw an interception against Iowa last season and finished 30 of 40 for 375 yards and two touchdowns in the Boilers’ upset victory.
“I know that every year against Iowa, man, the preparation is more than important, because they’re as good as anybody at forcing the other team to make mistakes and taking advantage of it,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “If you throw a ball near one of their guys, they catch it. It’s noticeable. I don’t know how at the do it, but they catch everything that’s thrown close to them. They don’t drop interceptions. They take advantage of it.”
O’Connell is coming off a difficult performance against Wisconsin in which he was intercepted three times, equaling a career-high set last season, also against the Badgers. One of the interceptions was returned for a touchdown.
The All-Big Ten passer was particularly frustrated with his play because he made some of the same throws against the same coverages which led to interceptions against Wisconsin in 2021. Purdue’s bye last week gave him extra time to think about his mistakes and the plays he would like to have back.
“It still stings, coming off a tough loss and one I didn’t feel I played very well so it’s hard,” O’Connell said. “You have to move on but at the same time learn from your mistakes. It’s not fun to be humbled, but hopefully it makes you work harder. I know for a fact it’s made me work even harder here down the stretch of the year. Hopefully we can go on a run from here.”
On defense, the Boilermakers are trying to fix a secondary which has given up 11.1 yards per pass attempt and four passing touchdowns over the last two games. Brohm called the defensive backfield’s performance against Wisconsin, in which quarterback Graham Mertz went 13 of 21 for 203 yards and two touchdowns, disappointing and admitted the coaches’ plan has not worked in recent weeks.
While Iowa does not often pass – the Hawkeyes are 105th in the country in pass attempts per game – Purdue is ready to be tested through the air again.
“Until we prove we can be consistent at keeping it inside and in front, I’m throwing the ball against us,” English said. “So I’m expecting them to throw the ball Saturday.”