Purdue played without a variety of key players Monday in the last of four games on its swing through Europe, but got 24 points and 15 rebounds from Trey Kaufman-Renn and was able to nab a 71-61 win over BK Brno, a team playing in the highest division of the Czech Republic’s professional league, in Brno, Czech Republic.
The Boilermakers finished their trip 4-0 and have won 20 of their last 21 games during overseas trips dating to 2012. The lone setback was an 85-74 loss to Lithuania in the gold medal matchup of the 2017 World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan.
As it had been for the first three games of the tournament, Purdue was without reigning national player of the year center Zach Edey, who is preparing with Team Canada to play in the FIBA World Cup later this month, and returning starting wing Ethan Morton, who is nursing a hamstring injury. On Monday, the Boilers also played without super-athletic redshirt freshman forward Cam Heide, who was dealing with a back issue likely sustained throwing down a monster dunk in the previous game. Meanwhile, promising true freshman guard Myles Colvin was out with an unspecified passport issue. The Boilermakers traveled from Austria to the Czech Republic prior to Monday’s game.
Kaufman-Renn stepped up his game in response to the absences and went 11 for 22 from the field while the rest of the Boilers combined to shoot 35%. Kaufman-Renn grabbed nine offensive rebounds and made one of the two 3s he attempted.
Also helping fill the gap created by Edey’s absence was Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst, who started at center and poured in 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and added seven rebounds.
Point guard Braden Smith capped his excellent trip with six points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Across the four games, the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball collected 42 assists against only seven turnovers.
After making double-figure 3-pointers in each of their first three games on the trip, Purdue went 3 for 18 from deep. Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer was 1 for 5 from beyond the arc and 1 for 11 overall. He had seven points and four assists.
Purdue will make stops in Bratislava, Slovakia, and Lake Como, Italy, on its way back to West Lafayette.