WEST LAFAYETTE – Matt Painter knows his team did not reach its potential last season.
“Our talent was a little bit higher than our production, I think that’s one of the few times that’s happened at Purdue in the last 20 years,” said the Purdue basketball coach, who is entering his 18th season at the helm. “Even though we had a great year, we didn’t win the league, I thought we should have advanced farther in the (NCAA) tournament. We won 29 games, which is pretty cool, right? But you still want to do better.”
Few expect this season’s Boilermakers to do better than the 29 wins and Sweet 16 appearance they achieved last year. Purdue lost a pair of players with All-American credentials in Jaden Ivey, an NBA lottery pick, and Trevion Williams and returns only five scholarship players who logged minutes last season.
One of those players, honorable mention AP All-American center Zach Edey, didn’t participate in the season’s first official practice Tuesday at Mackey Arena with a mild concussion suffered about a week earlier. He appeared in good spirits, but was limited to watching from the sidelines.
His absence meant the practice was dominated by new faces, among them Utah transfer guard David Jenkins Jr., true freshmen Braden Smith, freshman and Homestead-graduate Fletcher Loyer, and redshirt freshmen Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell.
Despite all of the new players in crucial roles, Jenkins believes chemistry will actually be a strength of the team.
“I think we’re going to click quickly,” said Jenkins, who was impressed on his recruiting visit to West Lafayette this summer by the lack of egos in the program. “Obviously there’s certain things with us new guys that we’re learning with offensive and defensive philosophy, but guys communicate with each other, guys really help one another, really want to see success in one another.
“When you have guys who are not out for their individual success and want to see the next guy grow as a person, you really start to grow as a team and grow early on.”
Without Edey, one of the standouts Tuesday was sophomore forward/center Caleb Furst, a Blackhawk Christian graduate.
Furst played mostly center, returning to the position where he operated almost exclusively in high school, after playing power forward last season.
The 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball is noticeably bulkier than he was last season and showed no ill effects from the foot injury that kept him from basketball activity for much of the summer.
“I feel pretty good,” Furst said. “Obviously it would have been nice to have (the summer to practice), but I like where I’m at, I feel good, I feel strong, pretty quick and all those things.”
During five-on-five drills near the end of practice, Furst had back-to-back possessions on which he first spun around 7-foot-2 freshman center Will Berg for a two-handed dunk and then stepped out off of pick and drained a deep 3-pointer.
Painter described Furst as a potential “stretch five” because of his size and shooting ability, but suggested he will still get minutes at power forward.
“He’s really shooting well right now,” forward Mason Gillis said. “He has a special mentality about him and he definitely brings a spark to the team that we need. On the court, he’s a special player.”
Though only Edey and Gillis return as starters from Purdue’s NCAA Tournament run last season, Painter is optimistic about his team. He believes it has one of the best frontcourts in the country and skill all over the roster, even if much of it is under the radar nationally.
“We’ve done a really good job of evaluating talent that works at Purdue, that works in our league … players that weren’t ranked very high but ended up being really productive,” the coach said.
“I think we have some really similar guys on this roster that no one’s talking about that are going to be really productive players at Purdue. That’s what it’s about, right? Getting guys to gel and play well together and when you do that you’re going to win a lot of games.”