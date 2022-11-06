WEST LAFAYETTE – When Purdue ran on the field before it faced Iowa on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Boilermaker Special, the miniature train that accompanies the players as they charge onto the playing surface, stalled in the middle of the field. It took close to a dozen Purdue staff to push the train to the sideline so the game could begin.
Purdue’s offense stalled in much the same way when the game began. The Boilermakers turned in their lowest point total in coach Jeff Brohm’s six years at the helm, managed just 255 yards of offense and lost to the Hawkeyes 24-3 in front of an announced crowd of 61,320 wind-swept fans, the wide majority of whom had departed by the fourth quarter.
The loss, the Boilermakers’ second in a row after four straight wins, means they no longer control their own destiny in the Big Ten West race.
“Without question, it was a bad day for us,” Brohm said. “It starts with me. I didn’t have the team ready to play, guys didn’t perform and we got our butts kicked, there’s just no ifs, and or buts about it.”
”Starting with myself all the way down, we have to look in the mirror and understand we’re not near as good as we think we are and there’s a lot of work to do. We either commit to doing that or guys can move on and do something else.”
Purdue (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) gained just 3.4 yards per play and went 2 for 16 on third down. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw two interceptions and managed only 168 yards on 43 throws.
The All-Big Ten quarterback has tossed five interceptions in the last two games.
“I’m definitely not playing great football right now,” O’Connell said.
Iowa struck first early in the second quarter, completing a nine-play, 91-yard drive with a 16-yard pass from quarterback Spencer Petras to tight end Sam LaPorta, who was wide open in the secondary.
On the ensuing Purdue drive, O’Connell tried to throw over the middle to former Hawkeye Tyrone Tracy, but he did not let Tracy get deep enough in his route and the throw sailed over Tracy’s head and into the arms of Iowa’s Kaevon Merriweather.
Three plays later, Petras found Nico Ragaini wide open on a short cross over the middle and Ragaini sprinted 29 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 Iowa lead.
Petras came in throwing for just 5.9 yards per attempt, but averaged 12.1 in the first half.
O’Connell threw another interception when Purdue got the ball back, flinging the ball over the head of his checkdown option to Iowa’s Seth Benson.
Purdue’s defense stood tall in the red zone this time, with Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson assisting on a third-and-goal sack to force a field goal.
Johnson, a fifth-year senior, had a career-high 1 1/2 sacks, three total tackles and a quarterback hurry.
Purdue’s best chance to climb back into the game came in the waning minutes of the first half. Devin Mockobee broke a 15-yard run to the Iowa 2, giving the Boilermakers first-and-goal, but the next two plays were incomplete passes and O’Connell took a 14-yard sack on third down, forcing Purdue to settle for a field goal.
“That was a bad job by me,” Brohm said of the goal-line offense. ”One of them was a run-pass (option), I thought we were going to hand it off and (O’Connell) chose to throw the fade. I would have liked him to hand off, but ... he has the option. That’s my fault. We should have run the ball, definitely.”
Iowa put the game away on the second play of the second half when running back Kaleb Johnson broke through the right side of the line and raced 75 yards for a touchdown. Johnson, a true freshman, ran 22 times for 200 yards.
“We have to get back to doing what we do on defense,” Purdue defensive lineman and Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson said. “The main thing is staying in our gaps, tackling the ball, stopping the run. We gave up 200 yards to one running back tonight, that’s not our best performance. It’s kind of embarrassing because we take pride in stopping the run.”
