Purdue’s quarterback situation underwent significant turnover Monday, as the Boilermakers landed Texas transfer Hudson Card and saw four-star true freshman Brady Allen, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Football, enter the transfer portal.
Card is a former top 75 national recruit – he was ranked No. 67 and the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2020 by 247 Sports – who will arrive in West Lafayette with game experience at the highest level and three years of eligibility remaining.
The former Longhorn was the No. 10 player in the portal, per 247, and the third-ranked quarterback.
The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Card also had interest from Notre Dame among others. He is the first transfer commitment for new Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters, who took over Dec. 14 after former coach Jeff Brohm departed to become the head coach at Louisville.
At Purdue, Card will play in an offense designed by new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to put the ball in the air. Harrell, like Card a prolific former Texas high school quarterback, runs a variation of the Air Raid, an offense built around short, quick passes. Harrell played in that system at Texas Tech under the late Mike Leach, one of the originators of the pass-heavy scheme.
In three years at Texas, Card played in 22 games and started five, though he was never officially the first-string quarterback. He filled in during injuries to Casey Thompson in 2021 and then, after Thompson transferred to Nebraska, Quinn Ewers in 2022. Going into 2023, the Longhorns have Ewers, once the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class (he reclassified and originally enrolled at Ohio State in 2021), and Arch Manning, the top recruit in the 2023 class, at quarterback.
Card went 14 of 22 for for 158 yards in relief of an injured Ewers in a 20-19 loss to Alabama on Sept. 10 and three weeks later had a career-best performance, completing 21 of 27 throws for 303 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 win over West Virginia.
In his three years at Texas, he completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,523 yards (7.9 per attempt) and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions. He added another score on the ground.
The Austin, Texas, native played wide receiver as a high school sophomore, piling up nearly 1,200 receiving yards and giving him some escapability in the pocket as a collegiate quarterback.
“One thing that will remain the same here, that will not change, is we will have a cradle of quarterbacks,” Walters said in his introductory press conference. “I believe in using all 11 (players on offense). That doesn’t mean our quarterback is going to be running around like crazy, but if he can get us a couple of first downs in the game, that’s awesome, making the defense play with all 11 on the field.”
Card will battle for the starting job at Purdue with fellow former four-star recruit Michael Alaimo, who has played in three games in three seasons with the Boilermakers. He entered the transfer portal in spring practice before pulling his name out and returning to the team.
Purdue interim head coach Brian Brohm suggested Alaimo would take some snaps in the Citrus Bowl against LSU on Jan. 2. Sixth-year senior backup Austin Burton is starting with first-stringer Aidan O’Connell skipping the bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.
Allen is the second-highest ranked quarterback recruit the Boilermakers have signed since 2000, trailing only 2001 signee Kyle Orton. He was considered the No. 175 player in the country and the 10th-ranked quarterback in the 2022 class after leading Gibson Southern to the 2021 Class 3A state championship and throwing for 11,918 yards in his high school career, the second-most in Indiana history.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Allen completed 1 of 3 passes for eight yards against Indiana State in his only action this season.
“It’s been an awesome experience wearing the black and gold,” Allen wrote in a post on Twitter Monday. “I made a decision to attend Purdue University and represent our home state over three years ago. It was a decision that I put a lot of time and effort into. A decision that I never swayed from.
“However, sometimes the best plans don’t work out and you have to deviate from them to do what’s best for your future.”