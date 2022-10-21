Call it the Curse of Scott Starks.
The Wisconsin defensive back recovered quarterback Kyle Orton’s fumble late in the fourth quarter of the Badgers’ matchup against fifth-ranked Purdue in 2004 and returned it for a touchdown, sending his team to 20-17 victory, the first of 15 straight for Wisconsin over the Boilers.
Purdue will take another crack at snapping that streak Saturday when the teams meet at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
“We know it’s going to be a great challenge,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “We’ve had a hard time competing with Wisconsin since I’ve been here and then really we haven’t beat them in a good long while in general here at Purdue.”
Since 2003, Purdue has four wins against Ohio State, two against Michigan and one against Penn State, but none against the Badgers. Rarely in that stretch, however, have the teams met with the conference standings looking the way they do now: Purdue (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) tied atop the division and Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) alone in last place after last week’s 34-28 overtime loss to Michigan State.
The Badgers got off to a difficult start with blowout losses against Ohio State (52-21) and former coach Bret Bielema’s Illinois (34-10) and took a tumultuous turn when, in the wake of the loss to the Illini, eighth-year coach Paul Chryst was fired and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard elevated to interim head coach. Leonhard is 1-1, with a 42-7 win over Northwestern in his debut.
Despite the coaching change, the Badgers maintain the identity that has been associated with the program for a quarter-century.
“They’re going to run the ball, and they have a really good tailback, really good offensive line,” Boilermakers linebackers coach David Elson said. “It’ll be a challenge to stop the run the way we’ve been doing it, but that’s why you play the game.”
The tailback Elson refers to is sophomore Braelon Allen, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound bruiser who had eight 100-yard games as a freshman and has four more this season. Allen topped 2,000 yards for his career in the loss to the Spartans, just his 19th game.
He’ll face a Purdue defense that gives up just 3.5 yards per carry against FBS teams, 28th in the country.
“He’s a good back, but we’re here to stop him,” Purdue linebacker Clyde Washington said. “We’ve been watching crazy film on him, watching how he plays, all his runs, all his moves. We’re here to stop him.”
The Boilers have won four straight after a 1-2 start – three by one score. The fourth, 20-10 over Minnesota, was tied after three quarters.
After disappointing one-score losses to Penn State and Syracuse in the season’s first three weeks – both opponents scored go-ahead touchdowns in the final minute – the string of close wins has rebuilt Purdue’s belief in finishing in close games.
“Obviously you’d hope to win by more points and put these teams away, but you gain confidence when from one week to another we’ve seen evidence we can do it,” Boilers quarterback Aidan O’Connell said. “That gives our guys confidence to just go out there and play, cut it loose and trust we’ve been in this situation before. Not only is it not new, but it’s normal to us so we try to use that to our advantage.”
Brohm joked he doesn’t share his team’s poised mentality late in close games, but he has made his peace with the idea the Boilermakers will have to eke out victories if they want to win the program’s first division title.
“I’m not (calm), but they are,” Brohm said, laughing. “That is our strength. We’ve got guys who are calm, poised. We communicate, ‘Hey guys, this is how it’s going to be, it’s college football, so you’ve gotta expect it.’ Maybe one day we can win one by more than that, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. And as I look at the schedule, it just gets tougher and tougher.
“One thing I can say about our team is they got guts. They work hard, they play to the end, it means something to them. They stay positive throughout it all.”
Availability report
Running back Dylan Downing (foot) will miss a second straight game. Breakout star Devin Mockobee, who had 30 carries for 178 yards and a touchdown against Nebraska, will start in the backfield for the second straight week. … Safety Chris Jefferson, who is tied for the team lead with five pass breakups, will be out for a second straight game. Before the matchup against Nebraska he wrote on Twitter: “Imma be right back! Mental health is most important” … Linebacker OC Brothers (lower extremity) is a game-time decision after missing the last two games. … Wide receiver Charlie Jones, who leads the Big Ten in receptions (62), is tied for the lead in touchdown receptions (nine) and is second in yards, is dealing with a litany of injuries. Of Jones, Brohm said: “We think he'll be ready to play but he's going through some things. So hopefully he will be on the field for us.” Brohm offered no comment when asked if Jones practiced this week.
3 Storylines
Fort Wayne trench warfare: One of the most important matchups in the game will be Purdue’s defensive front against Wisconsin’s offensive line, as the Badgers would like nothing more than to feed the ball to Allen 25 times. One of the battles which could determine whether that is feasible will be between a pair of Fort Wayne natives: Snider graduate and Purdue defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson against Bishop Dwenger product and Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann. They won’t be one-on-one every play, but they’ll get plenty of looks at one another. Johnson has 13 tackles this season while Tippmann was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten last season. Brohm called the Boilermaker defensive line “the backbone of the defense.”
Big plays: Purdue’s secondary struggled mightily against Nebraska last week with Jefferson out, permitting Cornhuskers receiver Trey Palmer to pile up seven catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns and also break off a 60-yard run on a jet sweep. The Boilermakers gave up touchdowns of 37 and 72 yards, which helped Nebraska hang around despite Purdue’s offensive success. Brohm called the performance from his defensive backs “disappointing” and admitted fixing the issues which caused those big plays was a top priority in practice this week. The concern for the Boilermakers is Wisconsin may use its rushing attack to set up play-action deep shots, in which case Purdue will have to be disciplined on the back end.
“Without question when you face a team that can run the ball very well the play-action pass is a concern, so I would think anybody would look at our film and run the ball and then throw it over our head,” Brohm said. “So yes, that's a concern. We have got to put a stop to it and make sure that not only are we teaching technique in that correctly, but the calls are putting our guys in the best position to make those plays. Some calls maybe we need to protect the middle of the field with the middle safety. Couple of those calls they were running by our two-high quarter safeties, which shouldn't happen, but it was happening.
“And then when we had an inside blitz on our free safety didn't get enough depth on an easy post play that shouldn't even be there. So it was just a whole handful of small things. Whether it's being lazy or eyes are cheating, not getting enough depth, not coaching correctly, not the proper call, we did it all.”
Interim: For the second game in a row, Purdue will be facing a team with an interim head coach following its matchup with Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. Leonhard played safety at Wisconsin, going from walk-on to three-time All-American in 2002, ‘03 and ‘04 and began his coaching career with the Badgers in 2016. He was elevated to defensive coordinator in 2017 after just one season as defensive backs coach and is in the midst of an eight-game tryout to earn the permanent head coach job. Since he was promoted, the Badgers have become somewhat more aggressive on offense.
“Offensively I think they've tried to slightly open up things a little bit and have a little more balance and allow their quarterback to make a few more passes on first and second down,” Brohm said. “Of course against Northwestern it worked for them. They did a very good job. Had more explosive plays, got the ball in the receiver's hand, as well as being sound running the ball. Not a drastic change, but maybe a little more aggressiveness on offense that helped them have a dominant win. I'm sure they'll build on that.”
Prediction
Wisconsin 24, Purdue 21
Season record: 12-7