WEST LAFAYETTE – At Bruno’s Pizza, in a bar featuring a larger-than-life bobblehead of himself as its centerpiece, former Purdue and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees pronounced himself “all in” with Boilermaker Alliance, the Purdue name, image and likeness collective.
“Every time I come back to campus and I take a look around and I see a new academic building or a new athletic building or I hear about a new academic program or I hear about something incredible we’re doing with NASA or in the realm of agriculture, it makes my heart swell, it makes me so proud,” Brees said Thursday.
“It’s for that reason that I will always support Purdue and I will always find ways to address the greatest needs that we are going through at the time. And here we are with NIL.”
Boilermaker Alliance is a charitable organization that exists to connect Purdue athletes with opportunities to capitalize on their name, image and likeness – permitted by the NCAA since July 2021 – and make a difference in their communities while doing so.
Brees’ involvement is part of a significant expansion of the collective, which Brees said “obviously” has a financial component on his part, though that’s not what he’s focused on.
The two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and 13-time NFL Pro Bowler will join the collective’s executive board and will also consult with its advisory board. The latter will feature a who’s who of former Purdue athletes, including Rapheal Davis, a Fort Wayne native and South Side productplus Akin Ayodele, Jim Everett, Nick Hardwick, Robbie Hummell, Matt Light, Cuonzo Martin, Shaun Phillips, Pete Quinn, Bobby Riddell and Adam Schenk.
Boilermaker Alliance had already been connected with Davis through a partnership with the former Purdue guard’s Crew Life Foundation. Purdue basketball players and Fort Wayne high school products Fletcher Loyer and Caleb Furst had an NIL deal to appear at a fundraiser for Davis’ foundation at Fort Wayne Country Club in August.
“It was beautiful how the Alliance helped with the fundraiser,” Davis said Thursday. “We were able to triple our attendance, triple our donations; we were able to do a lot of great things.”
Next week, Davis said, his foundation is bringing a handful of kids to West Lafayette to get a campus tour with Furst, attend the Purdue-Indiana State football game and go to dinner with the basketball team.
”This is the kind of thing the Alliance should be used for,” Davis said. “When you have a Caleb Furst who’s from Fort Wayne ... now he’ll have the experience of being in the neighborhood and the kids will be able to embrace him, as well. They see him, they wanna be around him and they know who he is.”
Alliance President Jeff McKean said the organization is committing to providing NIL opportunities for not just football and basketball players, but all 385 of Purdue’s student-athletes. He insisted the expansion will eventually make Boilermaker Alliance the premiere NIL organization in the Big Ten.
“Boilermaker Alliance will also provide all our amazing coaches the resources they need to compete for championships,” Brees said in a statement. “We aim to set the standard so other universities can look to Purdue and model their programs after ours, but also use this as an opportunity to help develop leaders of character and do things the right way.”