WEST LAFAYETTE – On its face, Ryan Walters’ defense does not sound particularly complicated.
“We’ll be aggressive and strategic and try to create chaos for the quarterback on defense to try to eliminate explosive plays and keep points off the board,” Walters said at Big Ten media days in late July. “Hopefully it will be a formula for winning football.”
Those are the goals of many defenses across college football. The difference is how the Boilermakers plan to accomplish those goals. They will not play the 4-2-5 or 4-3 or 3-3-5 schemes that are common across the country. Instead, the scheme that Walters used to turn Illinois’ defense into one of the best in the nation last year as the Illini coordinator is more ephemeral. Opposing coaches speak of it as an ever-shifting mass, creating confusion for quarterbacks and offensive linemen alike.
“From the outside (the defense) doesn’t look that hard,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck told the IndyStar. “You look at it, and it’s a few coverages. But the way that the coverages look identical before the ball is snapped, and then it changes immediately. … It creates doubt. It creates different looks. And you’ve got to be able to make split-second decisions. And if you’re not able to do that, they got you.”
Walters’ rarely used defense, which he helped develop himself and which helped propel him to the position of Purdue head coach in December, often uses five players up front, with three large defensive linemen with their hands in the dirt and two rushers standing up on the edge. Those edge rushers can either attack the quarterback at the snap or back into coverage, sometimes turning the defense into a 3-4 look as the QB drops to pass.
It’s a defense designed to force big plays and turnovers. In his final year leading the Illini, Walters’ defense forced the most turnovers in the country with 32 and was No. 2 nationally in yards per play surrendered at 4.4. At base, it is a defense that attempts to let playmakers do what they do.
“It just gives us the opportunity to make those big plays,” honorable mention All-Big Ten Boilermakers safety Cam Allen said. “It’s just me having the opportunity to guard and (fellow safety Sanoussi Kane) coming downhill and being able to guard, as well. It just fits what we do as players and we’re just going to do our job and do it to the best of our ability.
“Last year, knowing (Illinois) had a top defense the whole season, that’s what me and the guys want to be, we want to be the top of the nation, so we’re going to listen to them, do our jobs and get a whole bunch of turnovers like they did last year.”
One of the keys to the defense is size up front in those three lineman spots. The Illini had a pair of stars there in Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph, both of whom hovered around 300 pounds.
The Boilermakers have some players with breakout potential at tackle in 2020 top in-state recruit Cole Brevard and former Indiana transfer Damarjhe Lewis. Purdue also brought in some big defensive ends from the transfer portal in Malik Langham (from Vanderbilt) and Jeffrey M’Ba (Auburn) who should also help.
The coaching staff thinks they have the beef on the line to compete.
“Up front, we’ve added a lot bigger bodies,” defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said. “Big people beat up little people, especially in the Big Ten, so we’ve been able to add to the room in that sense. … And now to see how they’re executing within the package right now, it’s been very exciting. So the front seven, I’m excited as hell about those guys. The physicality with which we’re going to approach this game, they have that.”
Kane, who was Illinois’ linebackers coach under Walters the last two years after coordinating defenses at Northern Illinois and SMU, will be tasked with calling the plays as Walters gave up those responsibilities to focus on head-coaching duties.
Kane says he is “stoked” for the opportunity to return to running a defense and will bring to bear all he learned from Walters at Illinois.
The way Kane explains it, a significant advantage of Purdue’s defense is in its rarity. Because few other teams run it, opponents don’t often prepare for it and have to spend time in practice learning how to attack it. The coordinator compared it to Navy running the triple-option on offense and extolled its creation of man-to-man matchups for his players.
“We’re the one game of the year that everybody has to prepare for differently than everyone else, so I think that part gives us a little bit of an edge,” Kane said. “I think we sell it to our guys as: All you can ask for is a one-on-one in college football. If you can win a one-on-one, you’re going to have a lot of success and make plays in the past. It gives guys confidence like, ‘It’s on me.’ ”