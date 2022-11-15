Purdue suffered through one of its worst shooting nights in recent memory Friday against Austin Peay, missing the first 16 3-pointers it attempted and finishing 2 for 19 from long range in a 63-44 win.
Despite the brick-laden performance, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter came away encouraged. Why? In a word, defense. The Boilermakers held the Governors to just 28% shooting and have limited their first two opponents – Austin Peay and Milwaukee – to a combined 7 of 43 (16%) from beyond the arc.
“We had some good looks that just didn’t go down, but it was a really good win for us,” Painter said. “We defended well, we rebounded well. … An overall good team win, we got a little bit from everybody on the defensive end.
“You’re going to have some breakdowns, but right now I would’ve thought out our defense would be behind our offense and it really is, but our defense has been pretty good here the last couple of games. … Our guys have been on it.”
The Boilermakers (2-0) will need that level of defensive performance again tonight at Mackey Arena when they face their first major-conference opponent of the season in Marquette (2-0). The matchup is part of the Gavitt Games, a series of contests between Big Ten and Big East teams.
The Golden Eagles, in their second year under former Texas and Virginia Commonwealth coach Shaka Smart, have been one of the higher-scoring teams in the country in the earliest parts of the season, pouring in 88 points per game in relatively easy victories over Central Michigan and Radford and shooting close to 50% from the field as a team.
Last season, Painter talked repeatedly about the difficulty his team had in finding ways to win when it was not shooting well. His players apparently internalized that concern and have set out to ensure they play at a high enough level on defense this year to stay in games even during their worst shooting performances.
“We were talking in the locker room, this is a game last year where we really would have struggled, where we couldn’t just outscore somebody and the shots weren’t going down,” Boilermakers center Zach Edey said of the win over Austin Peay, in which he had a career-high 30 points on 12-for-13 shooting in 31 minutes. “This year, we can play defense really well, we don’t have to out-score people, we can just beat people.”
To be clear, the Boilermakers don’t expect such games to be the norm. Painter has spent the better part of a decade stuffing his roster with shooters, and the Boilermakers believe they have plenty of offensive firepower on this team. Two for 19 is an aberration, they insist.
“It’s crazy because we talk about it in practice a lot, our whole team can shoot 3s,” said Utah transfer guard David Jenkins Jr., who made Purdue’s first 3 against Austin Peay, with 7:44 left in the game. “In practice we’re lights out. … I know next game we’ll make sure to hit a couple 3s.”
The Boilermakers, who received the 27th-most votes in AP Poll balloting this week, went 12 of 34 from 3-point range in their season opener against Milwaukee, with freshman Fletcher Loyer, a Homestead graduate, going 5 for 12 by himself. Loyer was 2 for 9 from the field against Austin Peay and 0 for 5 from long distance, but dished three assists and added a steal against just one turnover in 21 minutes.
The Boilermakers want Loyer to keep firing – his teammates praised his confidence, which they say belies his youth, from his first practices with the team – but tonight he will also be counted on, along with fellow freshman Braden Smith, to take care of the ball against a Marquette team which runs a variety of full-court press looks and will try to harass the young Boilers into mistakes.
“We’ve played teams who have pressed, but no one who’s going to press like Marquette because they’re committed to it,” Painter said. “(Smart) will mix in zone. You just have to be prepared for everything, take care of the basketball and get quality shots, just like you would against any other opponent.”
Loyer is 34th nationally in assist/turnover ratio with six assists and one giveaway.
The Golden Eagles reached the NCAA Tournament last season, though they lost their top three scorers from that team. Breakout 6-foot-9 sophomore Oso Ighodaro is scoring 14.5 points per game while shooting better than 82% from the field, though he is only 1 for 7 at the foul line.