The first college football game in which Aidan O’Connell played was against Penn State in 2019. He completed one pass for four yards in mop-up duty of a 35-7 loss that day, and the sixth-year senior cringes at the thought now.
“Good memory,” the Purdue quarterback said, laughing. “Unfortunately not a great day for us. They were really good. My guy (quarterback) Jack (Plummer) got sacked so many times.
“It was just a bad day, bad memory, so we’re going to try to flip the script here.”
Plummer got sacked nine times, to be exact, and the Boilermakers trailed 21-0 less than 10 minutes into the game – “before we blinked,” coach Jeff Brohm said.
Tonight, Purdue is hoping for a much better showing as it begins its season and its quest to claim its first Big Ten West championship.
The Boilermakers and Nittany Lions meet at 8 p.m. in a nationally televised game at Ross-Ade Stadium, the opener for both teams.
Purdue is coming off a 9-4 campaign – its first nine-win season since 2003 – and a Music City Bowl victory over Tennessee.
Penn State is trying to reestablish itself as a Big Ten East power after going 7-6 last season, but the visitors are slight favorites tonight.
Brohm relishes the underdog role for Purdue.
“That’s one of our strengths,” the sixth-year coach said. “Our guys have a chip on their shoulder. They all think they’ve been overlooked to a certain degree. They’re out to prove themselves. They’re willing to put in the work to get it done. They love playing great opponents.
“At the same time, Penn State is going to be hungry. I know (last season) didn’t go exactly the way they wanted, but they’re very talented and they’re very physical and they’re fast. You’re normally going to face one or two, maybe three, teams of this caliber every year.
“Right off the bat, it just means we’ve got to be able to do that Game 1.”
The Boilermakers’ strong finish last season has created significant expectations for this year’s team, which returns O’Connell among other key pieces. And it should be a nearly full house at Ross-Ade, where it’ll be a “blackout” game – all attendees are encouraged to wear black – for the first time since the 2018 game against Ohio State, when Purdue pulled off a 49-20 upset of the No. 2 Buckeyes.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, also in his sixth season, acknowledged the crowd is likely to be rowdy, but he struck a confident note.
“I know they’re going to be bringing the blackout and have a packed stadium and I’ve seen games like that before, so I know what I’m getting into,” said Clifford, who threw for more than 3,100 yards and 21 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season and is entering his fourth season as the Nittany Lions’ starter.
“Respect Purdue, their fan base, everything that they’re going to bring, … but it’s more business for myself nowadays.”
Last season, the Boilermakers had one of the best passing offenses in the country, with O’Connell ranking No. 5 in passing yards per game with more than 355 and earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.
The Boilermakers will, as always under Brohm, be a pass-heavy team, but it might be difficult to throw against the Nittany Lions.
Penn State ranked third in the country in opponent yards per pass attempt last season (5.9) and return a two preseason All-Americans in the secondary – safety Ji’Ayir Brown and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. – who combined to intercept seven passes and break up 15 last season.
“When you look at the Arkansas game where they lost in the (Outback Bowl), Arkansas didn’t throw the ball on them,” Brohm said. “That didn’t happen. (Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson) had to run around and make plays, which is not our strength right now. So we have to play to our strength. But that’s their strength as well.”
Purdue 27, Penn State 23
The Boilermakers make the Nittany Lions one-dimensional with solid run defense and force Clifford into a few mistakes. On offense, Brohm schemes up just enough to help O’Connell and Co. score late and pull a mild upset.dsinn@jg.netWide receivers ready to step up: Purdue lost receivers David Bell and Milton Wright from last year’s prolific passing offense. The Boilermakers have recruited the position very well and have a half-dozen players who they believe can make plays, but they don’t have the kind of star power they’ve had in the past with Bell and Rondale Moore. Among the group of Iowa transfers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy, Auburn transfer Elijah Canion, Broc Thompson, TJ Sheffield, Mershawn Rice, Collin Sullivan, Preston Terrell, Abdur-Rahman Yaseen and Deion Burks, all of whom have flashed at one point or another, can the Boilermakers find a group of players capable of taking the top off the defense and taking advantage of having an intelligent, rocket-armed quarterback back for a sixth season? They’re betting yes. They’ll need to to beat the Nittany Lion secondary.