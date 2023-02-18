Purdue’s 68-54 loss to Maryland on Thursday was different than any of the previous 26 games the Boilermakers had played this season.
For the first time, the Boilers were not even within striking distance in the game’s final minutes. Maryland had essentially wrapped up the victory with a 29-4 run over a 9:04 period in the second half, which turned a 37-29 Boilers lead into a 58-41 deficit with barely seven minutes to play.
“They just dominated us,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “They went after the ball more, they played harder, whatever that might be. They just had a better nose for the basketball.”
The loss to the Terps was the third defeat in four games for the Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten), who started the season 22-1 and seemed to be cruising toward a record 25th conference title. But Purdue has now run into a sizable road block with the NCAA Tournament less than a month away.
Entering Sunday’s matchup against Ohio State at Mackey Arena, the No. 3 Boilermakers lead the Big Ten by 1 1/2 games over second-place Northwestern. That lead was 3 1/2 games less than a week ago.
Still, Painter believes in his team and said so publicly after the loss to the Terrapins. His post-game message was designed to ensure his team believes in itself.
“That’s something I’ve talked to our team about is you have to believe in yourself and you have to believe in yourself when things aren’t going your way, which is a really hard thing to do,” Painter said. “But the good ones get it done and I think we have a lot of good ones in our locker room and we’ll get it figured out.”
His players seemed to have taken that message to heart in the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s defeat.
“We’ll be fine,” said point guard Braden Smith, who scored 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting in the defeat. “It’s just another loss, it’s just another game, we have other ones to look forward to. This one’s down the drain. We have a goal [the Big Ten championship] and we’re going to keep going after that goal and get these next four wins.”
The quandary for the Boilermakers is pinpointing what they need to fix to reach that goal. After losses to Indiana and Northwestern this month, they could point to turnovers as the central problem. By extension, if they fixed those issues, they’d resume their winning ways.
But against Maryland, Purdue had just seven turnovers and only two in the final 32 minutes of the game. Instead, the Terps beat Purdue at its own game. The Boilermakers came in No. 1 in the country in average rebound margin and No. 1 in made free throw disparity. But Maryland handily won both categories, outrebounding Purdue 35-23 and making 13 foul shots to Purdue’s eight.
On top of that, the Boilermakers missed a series of open outside shots, going just 2 for 13 from 3-point range. Since a 5-for-9 start against Northwestern on Sunday, Purdue is 2 for 26 from long distance.
Homestead product Fletcher Loyer, a 36.2% 3-point shooter through the end of January, is hitting 18.1% in February.
“We have to be able to make some shots,” Painter said. “We have to have a balance of driving the basketball, making 3s and getting post-ups for (center) Zach (Edey). When we don’t have that balance, man, they’re going to shrink the defense.
“If we do, now you have driving lanes, now you have post-ups and guys aren’t as close to coming in and scraping in help.”
The good news for the Boilermakers is this weekend they return to Mackey Arena, where they are 12-1 this season and have not lost since Jan. 2.
They still hold a No. 1 seed in ESPN’s latest bracket projections and they need just a 3-1 finish to the conference slate to clinch a share of the Big Ten crown.
Then, too, they’re facing a team in the Buckeyes (11-15, 3-12), which has lost 12 of 13. One team is going to secure a get-right victory.
“We go back to Mackey, we gotta protect our court,” Edey said.