Ryan Walters had wanted to be a head coach since 2009, when he sat in his first meeting as a student assistant at his alma mater Colorado.
But when he finally got his opportunity to lead his own program on to the field Saturday, when he coached Purdue in its season opener against Fresno State at Ross-Ade Stadium, he came away without the element of the game he really craved: A win.
“We lost, you know what I mean?” Walters said of his maiden voyage as head coach, a 39-35 defeat. “Obviously the atmosphere of Ross-Ade is everything that you want it to be. Just the feelings of euphoria were all there.
“But we’ve got to come away with wins. That’s why we’re here. It is not the standard and not the expectation to have opportunities to win. It’s to win ball games. So very disappointed. You know, you don’t play that out to go that way in your mind, but you also can’t overreact and panic from one game, and that was a good opponent.”
The Bulldogs, defending Mountain West champions, were indeed a good opponent. The same could not have been said of Virginia Tech for most of last season. The Hokies went an uncharacteristic 3-8, their worst record since 1992, in their first season under new head coach and former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, who tore the team down to its foundation.
But Year 2 of Pry’s rebuild began with a 36-17 win over Old Dominion, a team that beat Virginia Tech last season, setting up what should be a raucous atmosphere when Purdue invades Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Lane Stadium is perhaps best known for welcoming the Hokies to the field before games with the entire crowd singing an ear-shattering rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” a tradition that dates to 2000. To prepare for what has in the past been considered one of the most intimidating road environments in college football, Walters has been blasting the heavy-metal classic at Purdue workouts and in the football building all week.
“We’ve been hearing it every two minutes in practice,” Boilermakers defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols said. “Like, I’ve been going to bed and I’m still hearing the song.”
More concerning for the Boilermakers, however, is the performance of their defense against Fresno State, which rolled up 487 yards on the Old Gold and Black, including 371 and four touchdowns through the air.
While Purdue freshman safety Dillon Thieneman looked like a potential star, the rest of the Boilers’ secondary struggled. That group, including cornerbacks Marquis Wilson and Markevious Brown, will be tested Saturday by Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells, who only completed 59% of his passes for nine touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. But he looked more comfortable last week against Old Dominion, gaining 8.7 yards per attempt with three TDs and no interceptions.
“Communication and consistency,” defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said of the areas in which Purdue’s defense needs work. “We gotta coach them better and we have to go out there and execute the calls as players. That’s the thing, as cliche as it is, you should see the biggest improvement from Week 1 to Week 2.”
The idea of learning through mistakes and making a leap this week has been one of the points of emphasis coming from the Purdue coaching staff this week. As a result, Purdue’s confidence is unshaken.
“We all wanted to win as bad as anyone,” Nichols said. “But I do think there are some positives that come from it. I think now we’re even more hungry, and we understand, we’re a very good team, we have a lot of talent with a lot of guys who work hard, so just going through that adversity in the beginning has set us up for a lot of success going forward from this week on.
“Now we know, OK, this is the type of team we are with mistakes. If we fix those mistakes, the sky is the limit.”
The Boilermakers will also be bolstered against the Hokies by the return of backup center Josh Kaltenberger from an injury that caused him to miss the opener.
While All-Big Ten starter Gus Hartwig works his way back from an ACL tear suffered last season, Kaltenberger should shore up a line that was down to its fourth-stringer in the middle by the end of the game against Fresno State and struggled to run the ball in short-yardage situations all afternoon.
The Hokies surrendered 201 rushing yards against Old Dominion on 4.7 yards per carry.