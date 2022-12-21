Purdue has answered all of the questions outsiders had about the Boilermakers before the season began.
Yes, freshman guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith can carry the load in the backcourt. Yes, center Zach Edey can handle 30 minutes – and sometimes more – per game and remain one of the most efficient players in the country. Yes, the Boilers have enough depth despite losing three key players to the professional ranks and two to the transfer portal.
Answering those questions in the affirmative has helped the Boilermakers reel off 11 straight wins to open the season and ascend to the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll in consecutive weeks for the first time in program history after starting the year outside the Top 25.
Tonight, Purdue will face New Orleans (3-7) of the Southland Conference at Mackey Arena, the first time ever the Boilers will play in front of their home fans as the nation’s No. 1 team.
But despite all of the wins and the team’s lofty ranking, a new concern has emerged.
Do the Boilermakers have enough shooting?
It’s not a question anyone expected the Boilermakers to have to answer this season. As Edey pointed out early in the campaign, almost everyone on the roster besides him has shot 40% from 3-point range at some point in their basketball careers. But it’s a question that has to be asked as the Boilers languish at 31.5% 3-point shooting as a team, 292nd out of 363 Division I teams. The Boilers were No. 7 nationally in long-range shooting last year and in their three consecutive Sweet 16 appearances from 2017 to 2019 were ninth, second and 43rd.
The issue has been thrown into sharp relief in recent weeks as Purdue hit 7 of 29 from beyond the arc in an overtime win against Nebraska and 3 for 25 against Davidson in a win Saturday.
“Going 3 for 25 from 3 and having the 3-point shooters that we do is frustrating,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “Our guys put in a lot of time shooting the basketball and a lot of them are here because they can shoot the basketball. That’s been, the last few games, pretty frustrating, but I have all the confidence in the world in the people who take 3s for us making them, we just have to keep working at it.”
Painter has remained upbeat despite his team’s shooting woes. He insists the Boilermakers are running good offense and getting good shots and the players he has recruited in large part for their shooting ability – the 18th-year Purdue coach has long held a goal of signing the best shooter in the Midwest in each recruiting class – will eventually take advantage of their open opportunities.
He insists on remaining process-based, rather than getting worried by what he considers aberrant results.
“People feel better about things when the ball goes in, I think that’s easy to say,” Painter said. “In reality, nobody plays 35-40 games and shoots well for 35-40 games. We talked about it (Monday) in our film session, the hustle, the active hands, the rebounding, all the effort plays, I thought we were really good against Davidson.
“Now we’re just wide open shooting the basketball. And that gets frustrating. It gets frustrating for other people because they think there’s an issue there, but that’s just commonplace in basketball. The greatest players in the world go through this.”
Loyer, a Homestead graduate, is among the Boilermakers struggling from beyond the arc, hitting just 4 of 23 attempts from in the last three games and shooting 31.9% from 3-point range for the season after knocking down 37% for the Spartans last year.
Loyer and the rest of Purdue’s shooters – Brandon Newman, Ethan Morton, Braden Smith, Mason Gillis, David Jenkins Jr., Brian Waddell and even 6-foot-10 Blackhawk Christian grad Caleb Furst – will likely continue to get good looks from long range thanks in large part to Edey, who is averaging 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds and demanding double and triple teams each time he gets the ball.
Edey has been excellent at finding the open man when opponents send extra defenders at him and despite losing out on some assists recently because of Purdue’s poor shooting, he retains his faith in the team’s offensive structure.
“I just trust my teammates to make the right play,” Edey said. “Get the ball in my hands, I find the open man and from there we just operate. Even though the shots haven’t fallen, we’ve gotten really good shots and really good looks off those actions, so I’m going to keep sticking with it.”
New Orleans ranks 345th nationally in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, giving up long-range shots at a 38.2% clip.