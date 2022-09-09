On Sunday, Purdue held its first practice since losing to Penn State 35-31 in the season opener. Though the Boilermakers worked out with no pads on, the defensive plan for the day emphasized tackling, as coach Jeff Brohm promised it would after the defeat at the hands of the Nittany Lions.
“That really should be a personal thing for defensive football players,” co-defensive coordinator Ron English said. “(You should be) really upset with yourself when you miss tackles, particularly if you don’t get your body on their body or you do it without maximum effort. Of course we did a lot of tackling this week.”
Purdue came away from the narrow loss to the Nittany Lions believing Penn State did not win the game but rather the Boilermakers lost it with a lack of attention to the smallest details of their performance. Those showed up in a series of missed tackles in high-profile moments – Penn State tight end Brenton Strange wrenching away from safety Cam Allen on the way to a 67-yard touchdown at the end of the first half was the most memorable – and a wide array of penalties that put Purdue behind the sticks on offense and kept the Boilers from getting off the field on defense.
Heading into their matchup against Indiana State (1-0) on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Boilermakers (0-1) have emphasized an attention to those details as they take a second shot at their first win of the season.
“There’s a lot of things we need to work on that you learn from your first game, especially when it doesn’t go the way you want and you lose the football game,” Brohm said Monday. “That’s what the majority of our time has been spent on the last three days is making sure that we get a lot of mistakes corrected, get better at the small things and really work on our fundamentals and techniques of everything.”
Lack of tackling was one of Brohm’s takeaways immediately after the opener. In addition to Strange’s touchdown, the Boilermakers also let Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith turn what should have been about a 7-yard gain into a 29-yard go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Later, after Purdue had retaken the lead, Nittany Lions wideout Mitchell Tinsley ran around Purdue cornerback Reese Taylor in the flat for a big gain down the sideline, jump-starting Penn State’s game-winning 80-yard drive in the game’s final two minutes.
“I don’t know if we relaxed or I don’t know what happened,” English said of that final possession. “We’ve gotta do better. That’s the second time in my career calling defenses I’ve lost on a two-minute drill. … To me, a two-minute is about poise and toughness and belief. Two-minute is a character drill to me and that makes it tough for me, to be honest.”
Penalties were as big an issue. Purdue ranked in the top 25 nationally in fewest penalty yards per game last season (42.8) but committed nine for 92 yards against Penn State. Four of those flags came as the result of pass interference or defensive holding, handing the Nittany Lions four first downs.
“It’s truly not what they did, but what we did,” English said of his defense’s Week 1 performance. “A couple of times we were off the field on third downs and we got penalties and a couple of them didn’t have any effect on the play.”
English was not a fan of a couple of the pass interference penalties for which the Boilermakers were called – he called one of the flags “ridiculous” – and emphasized he’d rather have his players play aggressively and get close enough to the receiver to make a penalty possible than have them fall so far behind a flag is out of the question.
Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson echoed his coach’s belief that the defensive backfield didn’t do enough to draw a few of the flags – “I don’t know if I’m not supposed to say that,” he said – but admitted Purdue made some mistakes in coverage.
“If you look at the film, we were in great position every time,” said Jefferson, who was flagged for holding in the second quarter. “We were in perfect position on all the penalty calls and we were just a little bit too touchy.
“We’ve got a great secondary. That wasn’t our best game, you’re going to see better from us. … We just need to be a little more detailed.”