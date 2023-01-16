Early last week, Purdue guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith got the chance to meet 1966 Indiana Mr. Basketball and Purdue all-time leading scorer Rick Mount.
The pair chatted with Mount and visited his high school gym in Lebanon. When Loyer picked up a worn-out ball at the court and took a jump shot, Mount gave him a piece of advice.
“He came up to me and he said, ‘When you bend your knees, you never miss,’ ” Loyer said. “I shot it up there and made it and he said, ‘I told you so.’ It was fun to meet him.”
Not that Loyer really needs help with his shooting form. The Homestead product is 13 for 25 (52%) from 3-point range over the last three games and is coming off a 27-point explosion in a 73-55 win over Nebraska on Friday, a victory that helped the No. 3 Boilermakers (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) match the best 17-game start in program history and grab sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.
The Boilers will get a chance to maintain their lofty perch in the standings when they travel to East Lansing today to take on Michigan State (12-5, 4-2) at the Breslin Center. The Spartans are tied for second in the league with Rutgers and had won seven straight before falling to Illinois on Friday, a game in which they shot 0 for 7 from 3-point range.
“It would be huge,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of sending Michigan State to a second straight defeat. “Any time you look at the standings and you’re in position as the only team with one loss and now you can give one of those other teams with two losses, push them to three on their home court – but that’s easier said than done. Obviously everybody wants to win and help their cause.”
Though Loyer is only a freshman, the Clarkston, Michigan native, knows what to expect from the atmosphere at the Breslin Center. His older brother, Foster Loyer, played three seasons for the Spartans before transferring to Davidson before last year. The younger Loyer saw firsthand the effect the hostile East Lansing crowd can have on a visiting opponent.
“I’m definitely familiar with the atmosphere for sure,” Fletcher Loyer said. “Really it feels like I have a few years of Big Ten play under my belt, just watching (Foster) and going to so many games. A lot of different atmospheres, a lot of different experiences I got to see.”
The Spartans started the season 5-4, including a 70-52 loss at the hands of Notre Dame, but righted the ship during their long win streak, which featured road triumphs over Penn State and Wisconsin.
Michigan State is led by a strong backcourt, which Painter prizes for its versatility. AJ Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins have taken turns playing point guard this season and Walker leads the way with 13.9 points per game on 40% 3-point shooting.
Hoggard is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 assists. The junior scored 17 points and dished 10 assists in Purdue’s 75-70 win over the Spartans in the Big Ten Tournament last season.
Painter likened Hoggard to Penn State guard Jalen Pickett because of his size – he’s 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds – and physicality.
“Hoggard is a really tough cover,” said Painter, who can become the seventh coach with 200 Big Ten conference wins today. “He had his way with us in the Big Ten Tournament, he was getting deep on penetration. … He can bounce off you and spin off you and get deep. He’s got such a good build to him so when he gets deep he can make those little turnaround, in-between hooks.”
The Boilermakers have had success away from home this season, posting a 4-0 mark in true road games and going 4-0 in neutral games, as well, with wins away from Mackey Arena over Gonzaga, Duke, West Virginia, Ohio State, Penn State and Nebraska.
“There’s just a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Loyer said of his team’s ability to win outside of West Lafayette. “We go into every away game thinking they’re going to bring their best, which they will. We like to keep fans quiet a little bit, go out there and play harder than them and show them what we are.”
Painter and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo have a combined 1,078 wins with their current teams, the second-most ever for the coaches in a Big Ten conference game. Bob Knight and Gene Keady had combined for 1,084 wins at IU and Purdue when they met for the last time in February 2000.