Zach Edey has been productive for the Purdue men’s basketball team with averages of 20.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks this season, while shooting nearly 65% from the field. But coach Matt Painter wants even more production and the key, he said, is getting the 7-foot-4 center increased help from his teammates.
“They’re struggling, to be frank with you, they’re really struggling,” Painter said. “We’ve got guys with their head to the ground, we’ve got guys who catch the ball up top and don’t look inside, we’ve got guys who dribble in and he’s got his guy buried and we don’t see him. Yeah, we’re really struggling in that area. I’m being serious. They have to do a better job of delivering the basketball and getting him the ball when he’s open.
“When he’s open and they miss him, that can happen maybe a couple times a game, but it’s happening maybe eight to 10 times each game. So we have to find some guys who can make improvements there, or find new guys that are going to throw it in.”
Painter’s 24th-ranked Boilermakers (3-0) open play in the eight-team Phil Knight Legacy tournament tonight against West Virginia (4-0). Purdue has not played since a 75-70 victory over Marquette on Nov. 15, and a good chunk of the intervening practice time has been spent working on getting the ball to Edey in every conceivable situation.
“It’s going to come,” Edey said. “’I trust my teammates, they’re not intentionally looking me off, they just don’t see it. So that’s the problem, we just have to see it. When I’m down there, I’m doing my best to yell for it, screaming for it, really trying to get their attention, make it very hard for them to miss me.”
The Phil Knight Legacy features seven high-major programs. If the Boilermakers get past West Virginia – the Mountaineers are led by 800-game winner Bob Huggins and have won all four of their games by least 18 points – they’ll likely face No. 6 Gonzaga (3-1) on Friday in the tournament semifinals. Win there and No. 8 Duke (3-1) is among the four teams that could be waiting in Sunday’s final.
All eight teams are guaranteed three games in the tournament, to be played tonight, Friday and Sunday.
Purdue navigated such a gauntlet last season, beating eventual Final Four teams North Carolina and Villanova on back-to-back days to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, but this team is still finding its identity.
“It’s going to be a big week,” Edey said. “Everyone on the team knows the magnitude of what this week could mean for the program. There’s a lot of good teams we have the potential to line up and play against, but right now the only team we’re focused on is West Virginia.”
“Just fight,” the center added, when asked what he hopes to see from the Boilermakers this week. “I think we demonstrated that against Marquette, just staying locked in and staying competitive. It’s still a group that we’re not sure exactly what we are yet. We haven’t hit that wall like, ‘Oh, s---’ yet. Against Marquette, it was competitive, they were up (by as many as nine in the second half), but I felt almost comfortable during the game, I felt like we were going to win throughout. We have to find our limits.”
While Purdue beat the Golden Eagles, Painter was not satisfied with his team’s performance, particularly on the glass. The Boilermakers were outrebounded 39-35 and surrendered 15 offensive rebounds, though Marquette was able to convert them into only six points.
Painter was also concerned about his team’s shot selection, which at times felt somewhat aimless, he said, calling it “shooting to get shots off.”
“(We have to) kind of treat Marquette as a loss,” Painter said. “That’s what I told them in film. I know that sounds crazy, but if (Marquette) just makes two more shots, you feel a lot different in that locker room after the game.”
If Purdue faces Gonzaga on Friday, Edey would square off with 6-10 Bulldogs center Drew Timme, a two-time All-American and the reigning Karl Malone Award winner as the country’s best power forward. He would relish such a challenge but isn’t thinking about it yet.
“It doesn’t really matter if you don’t win your first game,” Edey said. “You’re not going to play great teams losing games in tournaments. We have to focus on one game at a time, West Virginia first.”
Note: Purdue guard Braden Smith was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday for his performance against Marquette, in which he scored 20 points, including 15 in the second half, went 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from 3-point range, dished three assists and grabbed two rebounds.