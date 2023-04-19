Fresh off leading Purdue to its first NCAA Tournament since 2017, Boilermakers women’s basketball coach Katie Gearlds made a splash on the recruiting trail with the additions of former South Bend Washington stars Mila and Amiyah Reynolds to the Boilermakers’ roster for next season.
The pair are the daughters of Washington coach Steve Reynolds and combined to help the Panthers to a Class 3A state championship in 2022, beating Garrett 66-39 in semistate before crushing Silver Creek 93-35 to capture the crown.
After that title, Mila, a 6-foot-3 four-star recruit ranked the No. 60 player in her class by ESPN, left to play college basketball at Maryland, where Amiyah was also committed. Mila played in 22 games as a true freshman for the Terrapins this season, playing five minutes per contest and only two minutes total in Maryland’s run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
When the season was over, Mila entered the transfer portal and the 6-foot Amiyah, also a four-star recruit according to ESPN, asked for a release from her letter of intent with the Terps. Now, both of them are Boilermakers.
“I would say Purdue has always been at the top of my list since my recruiting started,” Amiyah told the South Bend Tribune. “The biggest reason is coach Katie Gearlds. She’s been my favorite for the longest. She’s competitive and fiery but also super smart and I think we are very similar in that way. She’s building something really good at Purdue and I’m excited to be a part of that.”
While Mila was at Maryland, Amiyah teamed with another Purdue commitment, Rashunda Jones, to lead South Bend Washington to an undefeated start to the campaign and a No. 12 ranking in the country, per ESPN.
Amiyah was averaging 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists when she suffered a season-ending foot injury in February which required surgery.
Without her, Washington lost to Lake Central at semistate, finishing the season 27-1.
Amiyah told the Tribune she will likely redshirt her freshman year at Purdue because of the injury.
Jones finished second in Miss Basketball voting this year while Amiyah Reynolds was third.
The Reynolds sisters add to a Purdue recruiting class which already ranked No. 21 nationally – Jones is the highest-ranked individual player at 79th – and which will need to contribute for a Boilermakers team which went 19-11 this year but lost leading scorer Lasha Petree and program fixture Cassidy Hardin to graduation.
The addition of Mila and Amiyah could also put Purdue in the recruiting mix for their younger sister, Kira Reynolds, a 6-3 forward whom ESPN ranks as the No. 16 recruit in the 2025 class.
Boilermakers introduce transfer
Purdue men’s basketball coach Matt Painter officially announced the addition of Southern Illinois transfer Lance Jones, a 6-1 guard with one year of eligibility left who earned All-Missouri Valley Conference and MVC All-Defensive team honors twice each in four years with the Salukis.
“(Jones) brings a wealth of experience having played almost 120 games at Southern Illinois, and is an outstanding two-way player that can really use his speed and quickness as a strength on both ends of the floor,” Painter said in a statement.
As a senior this year, Jones averaged 13.8 points on 36.8% shooting, including 28% from 3-point range, and added 1.6 steals per contest. He shot nearly 43% from long distance as a sophomore in 2020-21.