The final minutes of Purdue’s 32-29 loss to Syracuse on Saturday morphed into a farcical parade of penalties.
After taking a 29-25 lead with 51 seconds left, the Boilermakers committed seven penalties before the end of the game, infractions that netted Syracuse 80 yards and played a key role in the Orange converting the winning touchdown with seven seconds left.
“I have to be smarter, we as a team have to be smarter,” said a dejected Payne Durham, who was called for the first of four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in that closing stretch right after he caught the go-ahead touchdown that put the Boilers ahead. “It’s going to sting for a while and it should. We’re going to move on and learn from it.”
Learning from those mistakes has been the theme of the week for the Boilermakers (1-2) as they prepare to face Florida Atlantic (2-2) for Homecoming on Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium. Coach Jeff Brohm has harped on avoiding penalties since immediately after the loss to Syracuse.
The issue goes deeper than one bad stretch in one game. Last season, the Boilermakers committed just 4.5 penalties per contest, 10th fewest in the country, for 42.8 yards per game. This season, they are racking up 115 penalty yards per game, last among the 131 FBS teams.
In its two losses, which have come by a combined seven points to Syracuse and Penn State, the Boilers committed 22 penalties for 237 yards.
“If you look at our team last year (avoiding penalties) is probably why we won nine games, pure and simple, that right there,” Brohm said.
On Sunday, the Boilermakers got together as a team and coaching staff and watched film of each penalty that has been called on them this season and discussed how it can be avoided in the future.
One of the biggest takeaways has been avoiding post-whistle talking to opposing players. Durham, a senior and veteran leader on the offense, got called for unsportsmanlike conduct when he replied heatedly to being shoved by a Syracuse player following the extra point on Purdue’s go-ahead touchdown.
“He was trying to get a retaliation out of me and it worked,” Durham said. “I said one thing back to him and the ref threw the flag. It’s something that can’t happen, I’m smarter than that. Stupid mistake on my part.”
Brohm was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct in his own right for going on the field demanding an explanation of the flag on Durham. So, when the sixth-year coach says the message this week has been “keep your mouth shut and play football,” he’s admonishing himself, as well. He apologized to the team for hurting it with the penalty during the video session Sunday.
But that doesn’t mean he has to like the calls.
“To me to make two 15-yard penalty calls at that juncture, do I agree with it? No, not at all,” Brohm said. “Now, with that said, it happened, so it’s my fault. It’s Payne’s fault. We have to take responsibility for it, and we have to be accountable for it and make sure it never happens again.
“We have to adjust. ... The chatter has to stop. It has to stop in practice. Being able to play with your own personality to a certain degree and let guys play, but you have to keep your mouth shut.”
The other area of emphasis is avoiding pass interference and holding in the defensive backfield. Solid defensive performances against the Nittany Lions and Orange have been marred by a string of flags against Purdue’s secondary.
Syracuse’s winning drive Saturday was assisted by a defensive holding call and a pass interference, both on third-and-10 plays. Those flags were the only forward movement the Orange had before the game-winning 25-yard touchdown pass.
“We have to adjust slightly the technique we’re teaching and make sure that while we want to be physical, while we want to play aggressive, which is true, there can’t be excessive holding down field,” Brohm said. “When the ball is in the air, we have to get our head around and play the ball, which that has hurt us as much as anything on a couple of pass interferences.”
While avoiding penalties has been paramount for the Boilers heading into their final non-conference game, they also know the importance of flags can be minimized with better overall play.
“You have to put yourself in positions where penalties aren’t going to be the make or break,”: linebacker Kieren Douglas said. “You can’t put the game in the refs hands. If you do, you’ll be real lucky for it to go your way.”