Entering today, No. 3 Purdue is in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten, the only team in the conference with just one league loss.
On the other end of the standings is Minnesota, alone in last place, the only team in the league with just one conference win.
The teams meet tonight at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, their second clash of the season. Purdue (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) won the first matchup, 89-70, at Mackey Arena in December behind explosive performances from Zach Edey (31 points and a career-high 22 rebounds) and Fletcher Loyer (20 points and a career-best eight assists).
The win over the Golden Gophers was an early indicator of was to come for that Boilermaker duo, which has emerged as the essential inside-outside combination for the No. 2 offense in the country by Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency metrics. The pair combined for 39 points (a career-high 27 for Loyer) in a win over Nebraska last week and then poured in 49 points (including Purdue’s last 11) in a 64-63 road win over Michigan State on Monday.
The 7-foot-4 Edey is the leading candidate for national player of the year, according to KenPom.com, ranking fifth in the country in scoring at 21.9 points per game and No. 2 in rebounding at 13.4 per contest.
“You’ve got a place to go with the ball,” Painter said of the advantage Edey provides the Boilermakers. “Coaches just don’t have an abundance of guys where you can go, ‘Hey, just give it to him,’ you just don’t. … Zach can get that deep (post) position. He’s definitely a safety net for all of us, especially in late-game situations.
“He’s not perfect, but to be able to play minutes like that, it wears on your opponent, when you’ve got someone with that size who can stay in the game all that time and still play physical basketball.”
Edey is able to play so many minutes in large part because – in addition to being in excellent physical condition for a player his size – he has studiously avoided foul trouble. The junior big man is committing just two fouls per 40 minutes and has more blocks (37) than fouls (27) this season.
Painter knows his honorable mention All-American center likely won’t be able to avoid foul trouble all season and he has emphasized in recent days the need to have backup center Trey Kaufman-Renn ready to play big minutes if necessary.
Kaufman-Renn, a redshirt freshman and the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up out of Silver Creek, has had moments this season, but is just 1 for 5 from the field in 22 minutes over the last four games and has committed seven fouls and seven turnovers in those games.
“He’s gotta play better,” Painter said. “He’s gotta go in the game and not turn the ball over, he’s gotta go in the game and not foul. I talked to him about it and said, ‘To your defense, you’re backing up the best player in the country right now. So a little bit of it it’s that, but a little bit of it when you get that 10, 15, 20 minutes, whatever it is, you have to go in and be productive.’
“It’s an art, it’s a hard thing to do, being ready to come in off the bench. But he’s done a really good job of it this whole year up until the last three games or so.”
With forward Mason Gillis unavailable the first time Purdue played Minnesota, Kaufman-Renn played a season-high 28 minutes and produced 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and only one turnover. Getting comfortable in shorter minutes has been an emphasis for him recently.
“Coach Paint has run plays for me when I’ve been in there, I just haven’t scored, I haven’t been productive off of them right now,” Kaufman-Renn said. “But I have full confidence in myself. … But the goal is to be able to go out there and if I get one touch, if I get two minutes, try to do as much as I can in that two minutes.”
As for Loyer, the Homestead product is fresh off becoming the first Big Ten player to win conference Freshman of the Week and Player of the Week in the same week since Illinois center Kofi Cockburn in 2019 and the first Purdue player to do since Robbie Hummel in 2008.
“You earn your trust,” Painter said. “He’s a guy who works really hard, who’s very intelligent, he knows what’s going on. He takes in what you give him, so if you talk about personnel, you talk about rotations, he’s clued in.”
With a win against Minnesota, Purdue will be off to the best 19-game start in program history.
The Golden Gophers (7-9, 1-5) are coming off a 78-60 loss to Illinois on Monday. Their lone Big Ten win was a 70-67 road triumph over Ohio State last Thursday.