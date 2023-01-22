Purdue’s victory over Minnesota on Thursday night catapulted the No. 3 Boilermakers to 18-1, their best 19-game start ever. Boilers coach Matt Painter made sure his team, which came into the game leading the Big Ten, knew what was at stake before it faced the league’s last-place squad.
“Purdue has won the most Big Ten championships of any school and this is the greatest start,” the 18th-year Purdue coach said. “No one can take that s--- from you. But we can’t take a night off. We have to be hooked up and ready to go.”
The Boilermakers were indeed dialed in from the start, holding the Golden Gophers to just 12 points in the first half on the way to a breezy 61-39 victory.
It would have been easy for Purdue, playing on the road, its fourth contest away from Mackey Arena in five games, to go through the motions against a team with just one conference victory all season. Instead, the Boilers put together a scintillating defensive performance – Minnesota’s 12 first-half points were the fewest in a half ever in a conference game for a Big Ten team – and never let the Golden Gophers think of an upset.
The ability to get up for almost every game – the Boilers’ lone loss of the season, against Rutgers on Jan. 2, was one of the few exceptions – has been a hallmark of the team’s success this season. That focus is partially a result of lessons learned last year, when the Boilermakers let winnable games against Rutgers, Indiana and Michigan State get away and finished one game behind Big Ten champions Illinois and Wisconsin.
“That’s something we harp on is every game is like a championship game,” Purdue center Zach Edey said. “You look back at last year (vs. Rutgers, IU, Michigan State), all those games we lost by one possession, you take one possession from any of those games and we’re Big Ten champions. So we focus on these games maybe people might overlook and really hone in and try to put them away early.”
The Boilermakers (7-1 Big Ten) have another such game this afternoon when they take on Maryland (12-6, 3-4) at Mackey Arena. The Terrapins got off to an 8-0 start under new coach Kevin Willard, who previously led Seton Hall, but have lost six of their last 10 and are tied for ninth in the league. They are 1-4 in true road games this season, with the lone win coming over 2-17 Louisville.
Purdue, meanwhile, has won five in a row and stands two games clear of everyone else in the Big Ten standings. After feeling as though they let a Big Ten title slip away last season, the Boilermakers are enjoying the ride this year.
“Just not having any regrets, defending, taking care of the basketball, doing all of the things necessary to put us in position to win,” Painter said of the mentality he wants his team to have. “That’s how you’re going to win a championship. You have to win games on the road, you have to win close games, but it’s more than that. It’s having that mindset and being ready.
“We played four out of five on the road and we were able to win all of them, which is pretty impressive.”
It was the first time the Boilermakers won all five games in a stretch with four true road games. They return home this afternoon as one of just four teams in the country with one loss.
A win over the Terrapins would make the Boilers just the fifth Big Ten team since 2000 to start 19-1 and the first since Michigan in 2019.
Maryland is coming off a 64-58 home win over the Wolverines on Thursday, a victory that avenged a 35-point loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor on New Year’s Day. The Terps are led by 6-foot-2 Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young, who scores 15.8 points per game, though he shoots just 27% from 3-point range.
Purdue point guard Braden Smith will likely handle Young defensively and Smith could be significantly involved in the offense, as well. The Terps have no one taller than 6-9 in their rotation, meaning they are unlikely to guard Edey one on one. If Edey gets extra attention on ball screens, Smith can look for his own shot, as he did against Minnesota when he poured in 19 points.
Painter has been urging his freshman guard to shoot more often when defenses sag off him to cover Edey.
“He’s gotta be a threat offensively,” Painter said. “If people are going to go under (screens) like that and he can just have easy, step-in, rhythm 3s, he’s gotta take them. He’s a really good shooter. … I’ve been trying since he came here to tell him to shoot more.”