Purdue’s Ethan Morton was not particularly enthused when he found out his team had clinched a share of the Big Ten championship Sunday afternoon via Maryland’s win over Northwestern.
“I was laying in my bed, sleeping,” Morton said, laughing. “I looked at my phone for about five minutes. I probably should have taken it in a little bit more.
“It’s something special, it’s something we always talk about wanting to do it and the fact that we were able to do it, especially when it was a year people thought it may not be possible for us, that’s something really cool.”
The Boilermakers’ record 25th Big Ten regular-season crown rang somewhat hollow, coming as it did a day after they lost at home to rival Indiana, 79-71, for their fourth defeat in six games after a 22-1 start.
“When you’re a part of it, it’s hard to reflect, because you move to the next game,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “You can’t at the actual time, celebrate when it happens because you’re not playing when it happens. It’s a little bit different, especially after you lose a game.”
“We’re in obviously in a tough stretch right here that almost everybody goes through and now you have to find your way out of it. We’re more focused on that than anything.”
As the Boilers try to climb out of their late-season skid, they still have plenty for which to play in the season’s final week. A win against Wisconsin (16-12, 8-10 Big Ten) tonight at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, would give Purdue the outright conference title. The Boilers clinched the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament after Maryland and Northwestern lost Wednesday.
“It’s weird, it hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Morton said of the championship. “Hopefully after a win it’ll sink in a little bit more.”
The fifth-ranked Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) have the misfortune of running into a desperate Badgers team tonight. Wisconsin has alternated wins and losses over its last nine games and sits as one of the “Last Four In” in ESPN’s latest NCAA Tournament projections.
The same projections list Purdue as a No. 1 seed, though the Boilermakers have slipped closer to the 2-seed line during their recent rough patch.
“There’s a lot at stake here,” Painter said. “Outright Big Ten championship, NCAA Tournament, seeding for the Big Ten Tournament, seeding for the NCAA Tournament. You would think that both teams would be ready to roll.
“You always say you’re going to get somebody’s best shot. Well, they should get our best shot too. That’s really been a focus we’ve talked to our guys about. It’s not that we’re not playing hard, we just have to find a way to play a little bit harder, dive into that piece of it, the defense, the rebounding. You can control those areas.”
Purdue lost to Indiana despite, in large part, taking what the Boilermakers felt were better shots than the Hoosiers. Purdue worked the ball around for a series of open 3-pointers and forced the Hoosiers to settle for the type of long-range 2-point jump shots which have come to be known as the most inefficient shot in recent years. But still, the Hoosiers – and point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, specifically – made a greater percentage of their inefficient shots than Purdue made of its relatively more efficient looks.
The Boilermakers went 5 for 23 from 3-point range and were 3 for 21 before knocking down two meaningless 3s in the final minute, when the game had long been decided.
“Obviously not making shots kind of sucks, but that happens, so you have to find other ways to win when shots aren’t falling,” Purdue point guard Braden Smith said.
Thus, the focus on defense, rebounding and effort.
“Our guys need to hear the things we did well because you want to continue down that path,” Painter said. “’You can’t be singular in your thoughts going into a game, ‘If we just make shots, we’ll be OK.’ That’s not how it works. Defense travels and rebounding travels and you want those things to be right there for you.”
Tonight’s matchup will have a distinctly northeast Indiana flavor, with three likely starters graduates of area high schools. In addition to Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer and Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst for Purdue, Central Noble product Connor Essegian averages 12.1 points for the Badgers and had a career-high 24, including 18 in the second half and overtime, in a loss to Michigan on Sunday.