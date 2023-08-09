Braden Smith scored 22 points and dished 12 assists, Trey Kaufman-Renn added 16 points and eight rebounds and Purdue came from behind to beat Kickz IBAM 88-71 in Munich in the opening matchup of its four-game tour around Europe on Wednesday.
The Boilermakers won during a trip overseas for the first time since the semifinals of the 2017 World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan, when they beat Serbia 93-61 to move on to the gold-medal game. They lost the latter contest to Lithuania to finish with a silver medal.
Kickz IBAM made a bid to make it back-to-back losses away from the United States for the Boilermakers, who were playing without reigning national player of the year Zach Edey and guard Ethan Morton. IBAM led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter and, after trailing 62-60 at the end of three quarters, tied the score early in the fourth.
Purdue responded with a 21-3 run to put the game away. The game-changing spurt started with back-to-back 3-pointers from Smith and incoming freshman Myles Colvin.
The Boilermakers went 10 for 22 on 3s after persistently struggling from beyond the arc last season.
Redshirt sophomore Brian Waddell had one of the Boilers’ most efficient performances, scoring 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and going 3 for 4 from 3-point range. The rangy wing, who didn’t see the court for the Boilermakers after Feb. 19 last season, had four rebounds and two steals, as well.
Smith had the ball in his hands more than anyone, going 8 for 14 from the field, 2 for 3 from long range and adding six rebounds and three steals. He hit a running buzzer-beater to send Purdue to a 49-42 halftime lead.
Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst notched six points, six rebounds, a block and an assist. He played center in place of Edey, who is preparing with Team Canada to play in the FIBA World Cup later this month.
Colvin had eight points and made both of his long-distance attempts while Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer had eight points and four assists and went 2 for 6 from 3-point range.
Morton missed the game with a hamstring issue which flared up last week and returning starter Mason Gillis left the game early with what appeared to be lower-leg injury.
The Boilermakers return to action at 1:30 p.m. today in Germany against BG Hessing Kangaroos.