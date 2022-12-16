Former Purdue quarterback and 13-time NFL Pro Bowler Drew Brees will be an interim assistant coach for the Boilermakers as they prepare for the Citrus Bowl against LSU on Jan. 2, the Boilers announced.
“I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program," Brees said in a statement. "This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters (Wednesday), and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!”
Walters was introduced as Purdue's 37th head coach Wednesday. He replaces former coach Jeff Brohm, who departed to become the head coach at Louisville last week.
Brees, who led the Boilermakers to the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2000 season, will relocate to West Lafayette and has been hired as a countable assistant, meaning he can work at practice and on the field with players and participate in recruiting activities, per NCAA rules. He will be on the sideline for the Citrus Bowl under interim head coach Brian Brohm, who is leading the program through the bowl game.
It is unclear how long Brees, a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, will be on the Boilers' staff, but Walters is excited about his players working with one of the best quarterbacks ever.
“When I first heard about Drew coming back to help coach our guys for the bowl game, I was hoping the rumors were true,” Ryan Walters said in a statement. “Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget. Drew taking time out of his busy schedule to coach the bowl game is a perfect example of Purdue Football being one big family, and I cannot wait to see him on the sidelines in Orlando.”
Brees has been one of Purdue's highest-profile boosters in recent years and the Brees Academic Performance Center on the university's campus bears his name. In September, he was named to the executive board of the Purdue Name, Image and Likeness collective known as Boilermaker Alliance, which helps facilitate NIL opportunities for Boiler athletes. He has also consulted with the collective's advisory board.
“Every time I come back to campus and I take a look around and I see a new academic building or a new athletic building or I hear about a new academic program or I hear about something incredible we’re doing with NASA or in the realm of agriculture, it makes my heart swell, it makes me so proud,” Brees said at an event announcing his involvement with the collective.
“It’s for that reason that I will always support Purdue and I will always find ways to address the greatest needs that we are going through at the time."
Brees is likely to work at least in part with Boiler quarterbacks Austin Burton and Michael Alaimo, who will be taking the place of All-Big Ten signal-caller Aidan O'Connell against LSU. O'Connell opted out of the bowl game Thursday to begin preparing for the NFL Draft.
Brian Brohm is nominally Purdue's quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator and it is likely he would be happy to delegate some quarterback work to Brees now that he has head coaching responsibilities.